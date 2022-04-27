The proposed system architecture is claimed to offer more stability compared to conventional floating structures and reduces by up to 93% the contact area of the system with the water. The first system prototype was recently developed on a water reservoir in Alava, in the northeastern territory of the Basque Country.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Emica Bombas S.A., a provider of centrifugal pumps, ventilation, and machinery, has unveiled a new design for floating PV system that reproduces the structure of a trimaran, a kind of boat built on a main hull with two smaller outrigger hulls attached ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...