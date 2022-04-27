Horizon Globex GmbH: NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James Joins Upstream Securities & NFT Exchange as Athlete Brand Ambassador

Edgerrin James to advise athletes & public figures on generating revenue through digital collectible, fan-engagement NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Upstream, the exchange for digital securities and NFTS powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, announced today that Colts Hall of Famer Edgerrin James has joined as a strategic brand ambassador. James is to advise professional and college athletes on integrating NFTs into their personal brand building strategies using Upstream's app-based, carbon neutral NFT market.

As a strategic brand ambassador, Edgerrin James brings nationwide exposure to Upstream's revolutionary exchange and Horizon's sports division "Global Fan Exchange," which gives athletes the tools to generate new revenue streams and create brand longevity through digital collectible, fan engagement NFTs. As an NFL Hall of Famer, James brings with him an extensive network of NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL athletes and entertainers while offering invaluable firsthand experience to help drive Upstream's growth initiatives across the sports and entertainment industries.

Upstream doesn't require any prior blockchain knowledge. This makes it simple for athletes to create NFTs and simple for fans to claim and purchase NFTs all from a user-friendly app. After an NFT sale, athletes will be able to withdraw profits immediately and have the opportunity to receive royalty payments each time an NFT is traded.

"By the time I was 16 years old, I started to develop a mind for business and discipline," says Edgerrin James. "As I outlined in my book "From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket: My Life in Football and Business," my focus is to use my platform to continue building up young and professional athletes financially. When I saw Upstream's vision and the care they took to integrate safeguards for athletes and their fans, I recognized they were going to be a major player in this space and that their mission aligned with mine. Especially now that NCAA NIL rules have changed, college athletes are looking for new revenue streams they can maintain control of."

"Both college and professional athletes can utilize Upstream to enter the billion-dollar NFT market while keeping their personal brand and fans protected," says Upstream Co-founder Mark Elenowitz. "Upstream uniquely doesn't charge users gas fees which enables creators to offer thousands or millions of free, low-cost, and premium NFTs to fans who can securely purchase on the app using PayPal, Credit, Debit, US dollars, or USDC stablecoin."

James joins an impressive team of partners and brand ambassadors which includes heavyweights across sports, music, and entertainment including Bron Studios, Pitbull, and Timberland's Beatclub platform. Interested athletes can learn more at https://upstream.exchange/ or reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. The exchange is powered by a carbon-neutral Ethereum layer-2 blockchain for NFTs and securities issuance with an NFT auction and securities matching engine. Users can safely trade NFTs, digital securities, fractionalized securities, IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures: https://upstream.exchange. Interested NFT or securities issuers can reach us at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Global Fan Exchange

GFX is a fan engagement platform offering a curated portal for fans around the world to browse exclusive investment opportunities, NFTs, and content from our growing creator community of athletes, teams, and celebrities. Through GFX's affiliation with Upstream, NFTs and digital shares may trade amongst fans on the regulated stock exchange and trading app. Join the community at https://www.globalfanexchange.com/.

Press Contacts:

Upstream | Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@horizonfintex.com

Ikkin and Company | LaTrisha Winston

latrisha@ikkinandcompany.com

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698994/NFL-Hall-of-Famer-Edgerrin-James-Joins-Upstream-Securities-NFT-Exchange-as-Athlete-Brand-Ambassador