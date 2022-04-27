ProximaCRO: Proxima Clinical Research Honored by Hermes Creative Awards

Proxima CRO recognized with two platinum awards, two gold awards, and five honorable mentions for its creative branding, marketing, and videos

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Proxima Clinical Research ("Proxima CRO"), a contract research organization ("CRO") guiding emerging medical device and pharmaceutical companies from the earliest stages of product development through commercialization, announced today its creative work has been honored with two platinum, two gold, and five honorable mentions by Hermes Creative Awards, an international competition recognizing the work of creative professionals.

The big winner in this recognition is the entire marketing, branding, and communications team at Proxima CRO, which received the Platinum award for their Team Achievement and the ProximaCRO.com Homepage, in tandem with its agencies of choice, Aleberry Creative and Engagement PR & Marketing. The internal 5-person marketing team was hired in Q2 2021, and quickly breathed life into the Proxima CRO superhero brand. Within months, their work has been recognized consistently by international awards companies, like Hermes, AVA Awards, and MarComm Awards.

In addition to the two Platinum awards, Hermes honored the team's work with Gold Awards for its Breakthrough Device Designation Timeline video and Proxima CRO Sales Flyer, and with Honorable Mentions for its LinkedIn Page, Informational Talking Head Campaign, Classifying Your Medical Device video, the CEO eNewsletter, and Employee Spotlight video featuring Regulatory BizDev Strategist Chelsea Isaac.

"I am beyond proud of the entire team and brand that we have created together here at Proxima Clinical Research," says Kevin Coker, CEO. "Within weeks, the marketing team brought the vision of our brand to life which has elevated our presence as a best-in-class CRO for emerging life sciences companies."

Receiving accolades by Hermes Creative Awards is a tremendous achievement. Proxima CRO is pleased to join companies such as Dell Technologies, Deloitte Digital, Lockheed Martin, Paramount Pictures, PepsiCo, and USA TODAY, to name a few of the other honorees receiving Platinum and Gold awards from Hermes. A full list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found at www.hermesawards.com.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There were roughly 6,500 entries from the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2022 competition. About 17 percent won Platinum-the top award, and around 20 percent won the Gold Award.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center ("TMC"), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Horspool

(949)-933-4300

Jennifer.Horspool@proximacro.com

SOURCE: ProximaCRO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699017/Proxima-Clinical-Research-Honored-by-Hermes-Creative-Awards