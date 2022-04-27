Serenity Engage and Amazon Alexa Deploy Game-Changing Technology to Bridge Siloes in Senior Care

Cutting-Edge Technology Brings Simplicity to the Complex Senior Care Ecosystem, Reducing Staff Burden While Increasing Resident Engagement and Vital Family Connectedness

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / In its continued mission to improve the lives of older adults and those who love and care for them, today Serenity Engage announces new, innovative technology integrated with Amazon's Senior Living solution from Alexa Smart Properties. ??By marrying Amazon's Alexa voice AI and video technology with Serenity's platform, Serenity's custom Alexa deployment serves as a personalized, digital concierge - bringing simplicity and connection to an otherwise complex, siloed system.

Senior care providers and assisted living communities have been scrambling to improve efficiencies in the current global caregiver shortage. Staff, care recipients, and their families have experienced challenges and frustrations due to siloed, antiquated, and inefficient communication methods making it increasingly difficult for providers to provide the highest quality of care. As the go-to platform streamlining communication, care coordination, and education, Serenity Engage is connecting the formerly siloed stakeholders, including providers, care teams, older adults, and family members, across the entire senior care ecosystem.

"Humans crave connections. With Serenity's Alexa for Smart Properties deployment, we are giving a new opportunity and lifeline to older adults who are in need of that connection," said Katherine Wells, founder and CEO, Serenity Engage. "Senior care is undergoing a massive generational and digital transformation. This trailblazing technology gives instant access and visibility to everyone involved, from older adults to providers and care teams to family members that are seeking insight into their loved one's care. For the first time, everyone involved in care can be working in concert with each other."

Serenity's custom Alexa Smart Properties deployment benefits all stakeholders by improving staff efficiency, increasing resident engagement, spotlighting the incredible quality of care being delivered to those we love, and increasing family engagement and satisfaction. With smart coordination and integrated, consolidated communication, Serenity's Alexa integration meets providers, care teams, families, and most importantly, older adults, where they are.

"Our residents love the real-time personalized concierge service that Serenity's Alexa for Smart Properties integration gives them through voice and video," says Jane Woloson, Executive Director of The Gardens at St Elizabeth. "As we pilot this in our community, the ability to self-serve, to see or ask about upcoming activities or dining menus, and to place and receive video calls in a secure system gives them great independence and allows our staff to prioritize the quality care we deliver. It's a game-changer for us."

Some examples of use include asking Serenity's Alexa Smart Properties deployment:

"Alexa, call my daughter."

"Alexa, what's on the menu today?"

"Alexa, is the mail in?"

"Alexa, what time does the Book Club start tomorrow?"

"We believe the intuitive and accessible nature of voice and Alexa has the potential to help and delight customers in many scenarios, in and outside of the home," said Ginna Baik, Senior Business Development Manager, Alexa Smart Properties. "We build devices and services that help make customers' lives better, and the Senior Living solution from Alexa Smart Properties enables care providers like Serenity Engage to do exactly that."

This enhanced, real-time communication provides myriad benefits to the whole care ecosystem. This includes:

Reduces strain on overburdened staff

Increases independence and engagement among seniors

Improves accessibility with bilingual, memory, hearing and visual challenges

Closes the distance gap between seniors and their loved ones

Improves staff, resident, and family satisfaction

Ensures the right people get the right information at the right time in the right way

"The notion that our older adults are not tech-savvy is a myth," says Wells. "We have worked with 98-year-olds who are thrilled with the independence they have gained with Serenity's integration with Alexa."

To learn more about Serenity's Alexa Smart Properties for Senior Living, visit: https://serenityengage.com/alexa-smart-properties/

About Serenity Engage

Serenity Engage is the go-to platform connecting the entire senior care ecosystem to improve the lives of older adults and those who love and care for them. With consistent, collaborative continuity of communication, the streamlined HIPAA-compliant platform brings an experience of simplicity, connection and harmony to all. Serenity Engage's fully-integrated information and resources strengthen quality of care, increase provider productivity, improve seniors' quality of life, and offer families greater peace of mind regarding their loved ones. Start connecting at serenityengage.com.

