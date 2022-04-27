Responding to the increased market demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging solutions, flexible packaging leader, ProAmpac, announced the launch of its unique ProActive PCR Retort pouches. Both EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications, ProActive PCR Retort pouches are designed for pet and human food packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005703/en/

PCR Retort Pouch (Photo: Business Wire)

ProActive PCR Retort pouches offer 30 weight percentage or greater PCR content, reducing the use of virgin resins in the packaging. In addition, these innovative pouches comply with the United Kingdom (UK) Plastics Packaging Tax (PPT).

"ProAmpac is pleased to announce the latest addition to the ProActive Sustainability product family with ProActive PCR Retort. These pouches, coupled with our Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000, deliver on ProAmpac's promise to innovate more sustainable retort packaging solutions," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

"To help customers meet their sustainability goals, ProActive PCR Retort pouches reduce the use of virgin resins and include high amounts of PCR while delivering the same packaging performance and filling line efficiency," continues Grose.

Additionally, ProActive PCR Retort pouches have the same high-definition graphic quality as the standard retort pouches. Both graphics and package performance work to preserve brand identity and product freshness while advancing sustainability objectives.

Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of global product development and innovation for ProAmpac, states, "ProActive PCR Retort pouches provide superior barrier and maintain its hermeticity during filling, retorting and distribution. These innovative pouches offer excellent flex crack resistance and easy-open tear functionality. Engineered using ProAmpac's advanced material science expertise, ProActive PCR Retort pouches preserve the same filling line efficiency, shelf-life, mechanical performance and pin-hole resistance as standard retort pouches."

For information on how ProAmpac can help meet your sustainable packaging goals, contact Nathan Klettlinger at Nathan.Klettinger@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005703/en/

Contacts:

Kristy Paulin

ProAmpac

(413) 875-9872

Kristy.Paulin@ProAmpac.com