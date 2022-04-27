Eye Tracking System Market 2022 | How The Future of Eye Tracking Will Look - Future Market Insights

The eye tracking system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for eye tracking in research and development activities.

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Tracking System Market valuation of US$ 4.9 Bn by 2028, rapidly expanding at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2022 to 2028. Eye-tracking systems are therefore a key amalgamation of software and hardware which allows allowing retailers, automotive OEMs and researchers to assess and track the eye movements of the person to assess behaviour and movements.

Consumer preference and safety are the two pivotal pillars guiding the retail and automobile industry. Critical information on the preference of consumer can be gathered through the way a viewer look at any website or a product and the duration of viewing a particular thing. Also with numerous fatalities associated with driver fatigue and drowsiness behind the wheel, it is important to adopt the precautionary measure.

The Eye-tracking system allows for the measurement of the relative motion of the eye and most importantly the point of gaze of the person. Not limited to only retail and automotive applications, eye-tracking systems are also used for human-computer interaction, psycholinguistics, visual system, product design, marketing and psychology.

The advance tracking system technology, leading car manufacturers are collaborating with eye-tracking system provider to incorporate safety measures and improve drivability. With opportunities, not only limited automobiles but the eye-tracking system technology is also being tested for aviation applications.

Additionally, with increasing earthmoving equipment accidents, leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers to collaborate and eye-tracking system providers and suppliers to ensure the safety of their expensive equipment and mitigate the chance of accidents.

Eye-tracking systems market sales are driven by the increasing adoption system for social media and market research. These systems are enabling marketers, developers and website designers to protest or psychoanalyze the behaviour of the recipient or the customer. With multiplying owing to limited awareness of eye-tracking system technology and high cost of application the sales of eye-tracking system market are yet to reach their full potential. The major trends observed in the global eye tracking system market are the use of multi-camera systems that provides a 360-degree view and is more accurate.

Key Segments Covered in Eye Tracking System Industry Research

Eye Tracking System Market by System Orientation;

Remote Eye Tracking Systems

Wearable Eye Tracking Systems

Mobile Eye Tracking Systems

Eye Tracking System Market by Component:

Eye Tracking System Hardware

Eye Tracking System Software

Eye Tracking System Services

Eye Tracking System Market by Sampling Rate:

25-60 Hz

61-120 Hz

121-250 Hz

251-500 Hz

Above 500 Hz

Eye Tracking System Market by Application:

Eye Tracking Systems for Assistive Communication

Eye Tracking Systems for Marketing & Consumer Behavior Research

Eye Tracking Systems for Medical Research & Healthcare

Eye Tracking Systems for Smartphones, Gaming and VR/AR

Eye Tracking Systems for Automotive & Aviation

Others

Eye Tracking System Market by Region:

North America Eye Tracking System Market

Latin America Eye Tracking System Market

Europe Eye Tracking System Market

East Asia Eye Tracking System Market

South Asia & Pacific Eye Tracking System Market

& Pacific Eye Tracking System Market Middle East & Africa (MEA) Eye Tracking System Market

Developments for an integrated system with heart rate monitoring and facial expression recognition are anticipated to be adopted in the anticipated future with the advent of a fully autonomous vehicle. Likewise, with growing predominance of virtual reality hardware and software in medical diagnostics and gaming is expected to create significant opportunities during the forecast period.

