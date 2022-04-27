DJ CSG's Ken Kennedy Elevates the Telecom Industry with Visionary Influence, Leading to 2022 Cablefax Top Power Player Honor

CSG CSG's Ken Kennedy Elevates the Telecom Industry with Visionary Influence, Leading to 2022 Cablefax Top Power Player Honor 27-Apr-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENVER, Apr. 27, 2022 - CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its COO and President of Revenue Management and Digital Monetization, Ken Kennedy, has been selected as a Cablefax 100 Top Power Player. This achievement highlights Kennedy's unwavering commitment and leadership in guiding the industry through tidal waves of change. It also recognizes his role in ushering in an era of unprecedented growth and opportunity for CSG. The company reached USD1 billion in revenue last year with ambitious plans to double the growth of company by 2025.

"The cable and broadband industry is in an exciting era of transformation and growth as operators embrace agile new technologies to excite their consumer and enterprise customers," said Kennedy. "With our customer-obsessed mindset, game-changing SaaS technologies, and four decades of expertise, CSG enables operators to differentiate themselves through digital offerings that deliver seamless commerce and drive winning customer experiences. It's an honor to help shape our customers' success and contribute to the elevation of our industry. I'm humbled to be included in the 2022 Cablefax 100 Top Power Player List."

Cablefax's prestigious award celebrates the most influential executives whose leadership advances and elevates the industry. As the president of revenue management and digital monetization, CSG's largest business unit, Kennedy led the charge for a series of strategic acquisitions. These have enabled CSG customers to enhance the monetization of B2B2X business models and quickly deliver dynamic content ecosystems that boost customer acquisition, loyalty, and satisfaction. His visionary strategy culminated with the launch of CSG Encompass, an open, integrated, and modular SaaS commerce solution designed to reduce the complexities of multi-sided B2B2X ecosystems and help CSPs deliver value-adding services while monetizing their vision.

'CSG has been driving innovation in the telecommunications industry for 40 years, and leaders like Ken Kennedy exemplify the world-class ingenuity and inspiration it takes to create disruptive change,' said Brian Shepherd, CSG president and CEO. 'Ken's commitment to our customers' success combined with his vision and expertise are foundational for CSG to realize our growth ambitions and succeed in creating a better, more future-ready world. Congratulations Ken and all the other honorees on this well-deserved honor.'

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Kristine Østergaard

Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com Contact Details

Kristine Østergaard

+44 7920 477204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com Company Website

https://www.csgi.com News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1337313 27-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)