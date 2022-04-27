ApartmentAdvisor Releases 2022 Best Cities for College Grads

Report Highlights Top U.S. Cities Where New Graduates Can Find Opportunity, Affordability, and Fun

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / As the Class of 2022 celebrates their upcoming graduation from college, many graduates are also planning their next move. To help them evaluate their location options, ApartmentAdvisor ( www.apartmentadvisor.com ), the apartment rental search platform, today released its 2022 list of the Best Cities for College Grads. The list scores and ranks the 100 largest U.S. metro areas based on a range of economic and desirability indicators including rent prices, average salaries for degree-holders, and access to recreation and nightlife.

St. Louis, MO earned the #1 overall spot on the list with the best overall score among the cities analyzed. The "gateway to the west" city offers affordable rent prices and cost of living, along with relatively high average salaries for degree-holders, plus ease of mobility around the city and great access to parks, bars, and restaurants.

Below are the cities that ranked the highest in each of the nine regional divisions of the United States. The full ranked list of all 100 cities can be found in the ApartmentAdvisor 2022 Best Cities for College Grads report.

NORTHEAST:

Harrisburg, PA (Mid-Atlantic)

Boston, MA (New England)

MIDWEST:

St. Louis, MO (West North Central)

Cincinnati, OH (East North Central)

SOUTH:

Richmond, VA (South Atlantic)

New Orleans, LA (West South Central)

Knoxville, TN (South Central)

WEST:

Seattle, WA (Pacific)

Denver, CO (Mountain)

New grads looking for their first apartment can use ApartmentAdvisor to search for available listings in cities across the nation. The site analyzes and rates thousands of available apartment listings every day, then ranks renters' search results according to which offer the best deals. ApartmentAdvisor also offers many helpful resources for new renters including ApartmentAdvisor's Apartment Tour Checklist and Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment.

Methodology

For the 2022 Best Cities for New College Grads list, ApartmentAdvisor analyzed the largest 100 cities in the U.S., calculating an Economic Indicators Score and Desirability Score. The Economic Indicators Score included average unemployment for bachelor's degree holders, median yearly earnings for bachelor's degree holders, median yearly rent for a one-bedroom apartment, and a cost-of-living index. The Desirability Indicators score included the gender wage gap in the given city, the percent of a city's residents that live within a 10-minute walk from a park, a "mobility score" indicating how easy it is to get around a city without a car, the size of the young adult population, and how many restaurants/bars per capita a city has.

These scores were averaged to determine the total score, with the lowest score being most desirable. Each city was then ranked based on these scores. The full methodology, including all data sources, can be found in the report:

About ApartmentAdvisor

ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com) helps renters find the right apartment. The platform combines rigorous rent price analytics and neighborhood insights, empowering renters with an easier way to compare prices, features, and locations of available apartments.

ApartmentAdvisor was founded in 2020 by a team of founders and engineers from TripAdvisor and CarGurus, including Langley Steinert (co-founder of TripAdvisor and founder and executive chairman at CarGurus); Oliver Chrzan (former chief technology officer at CarGurus); and Josh Arnold (engineering at TripAdvisor and director of data science for MineralTree). The company is based in Cambridge, MA.

