Comprehensive library contains 675 compound entries

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, in collaboration with Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, launch an open access extractable and leachable (E&L) MS/MS spectral library consisting of 675 compound entries. This library, combined with powerful search algorithms using SCIEX instrumentation and software solutions, enables specific, sensitive and accurate compound identification.

Scientists need a complete workflow solution that supplies large comprehensive libraries and search algorithms for specific, robust and efficient compound IDs. However, they have challenges with the complexity of E&L ID and confirmation as current libraries lack specific E&L compound spectra, which can lead to false positive and negative results. This library release includes high-quality, accurate mass spectra for relevant chemical species and moieties, allowing for automated, simultaneous ID and quantification. Scientists will be able to maximize confidence in E&L testing workflows while increasing accessibility and reducing overhead.

"Comprehensive characterization from E&L in plastics is essential for exposure and toxicological studies, and the wellness and safety of all. This open access library is part of our commitment to help scientists accelerate their research and make impactful discoveries," said Jose Castro-Perez, Senior Director of Accurate Mass from SCIEX.

"Together with SCIEX, Pall Biotech's market-leading advanced extractables and leachables knowledge and experience have contributed to this comprehensive open access library. This will enable end-users to confidently identify E&L compounds during their in-depth analysis. This is especially critical when polymers are in contact with drug substances and excipients during bioprocessing, thus contributing towards enhancing patient safety and wellbeing," said Wayne Lee, Sr. Director of Global Validation and Laboratory Operations at Pall.

The SCIEX instrument specific E&L library is free to download in the standard SCIEX LibraryView (.lbp) format. SCIEX and Pall also plan a continuous cadence of releases as compounds become commercially available.

To learn more or access the library, see here.

