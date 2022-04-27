Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W58K ISIN: US76680R2067 Ticker-Symbol: 3RCA 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
16:13 Uhr
80,92 Euro
-0,84
-1,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,6681,2618:31
80,4681,0618:28
PR Newswire
27.04.2022 | 17:04
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASC Cloud Solutions: ASC Offers Compliance Recording for RingCentral

Recording and analytics with Recording Insights now available for RingCentral users

Hoesbach, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies, one of the worldwide leading providers of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics, now offers a recording solution for RingCentral. The companies are announcing their cooperation with the seamless integration of Recording Insights into the Message Video Phone (MVP) of RingCentral.

ASC Cloud Solutions Logo

RingCentral is a leading global provider of corporate cloud communication, offering telephony, chat, and video conferencing services. By integrating Recording Insights, RingCentral users can now securely record and fully compliance assure their corporate communication.

For recording, the Recording Insights Cloud Service uses the RingCentral API dedicated to meetings and voice. Communication data is transferred via an encrypted connection and can thus be processed in a secure and compliant way. Where previously recordings could only be saved on a drive, users now benefit from the full potential of Recording Insights for ensuring compliance of communication.

Legally compliant recording and management of all communication media such as audio, video, chat, screen, and meetings play a decisive role especially for financial services providers as well as in the health and public sectors. National and international compliance regulations such as GDPR, MiFID II, IDD, FIDLEG, FINIG, Dodd-Frank or HIPAA require the recording and archiving of all communication and impose heavy sanctions in case of compliance breaches.

"It has never been easier to migrate to the RingCentral Cloud", says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies. "By integrating Recording Insights with RingCentral MVP, we offer existing ASC customers the possibility to smoothly migrate to the cloud. And also new customers are now able to record and analyze their communication in a secure and legally compliant way thanks to Recording Insights."

For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com

About ASC

RINGCENTRAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.