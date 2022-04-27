Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Clinic in Illinois Strengthening Position in the US

Cloud DX Signs Clinic in Illinois Strengthening Position in the US

Growing its partnership, Cloud DX welcomes the sixth Maxwell clinic this year

News in Summary

Total of 12 clinics onboarded as part of Cloud DX's partnership with Maxwell Telecare

Cloud DX has doubled its Maxwell clinic growth from 2021, only 4 months into 2022

Reimbursed US Medicare and Medicaid programs can impact 33% of adults1

KITCHENER, ON / April 27, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces a contract with a Maxwell primary care clinic in Northbrooke, Illinois, USA. The clinic will use Cloud DX's platform and its Connected Health kits to support patients with chronic conditions, representing approximately 350 of its 2000 patient load.

As part of the partnership, this latest contract is the sixth Maxwell contract this year (2022), bringing the partnership total to 12 since signing last year (March 2021). The Maxwell clinics serve more than 25,000 patients who qualify for remote physiological monitoring reimbursable or chronic care management by Medicare and/or private insurance. Cloud DX expects to earn approximately $900 CAD in annual recurring revenue (ARR) per patient under said US reimbursement codes.

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX, states "We've doubled our adoption rate across the US clinic from last year, in just a few months. As the world navigates returning to normalcy, Remote and Virtual Care is one good thing that came out of the pandemic. The evidence is clear and irrefutable. For providers, lowering hospitalizations and re-admissions offloads systematic pressures and reduces care penalties. For patients, it means better lifestyles and outcomes. Virtual care and remote patient monitoring is truly a win-win for the healthcare industry. Working with partners like Maxwell that understand the clear benefits for all means we can make healthcare better, more quickly, and for more people. We're thrilled to see the exponential growth across their US network."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

