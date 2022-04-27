Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix Recognizes Mitratech as a Technology Leader Among GRC Platforms

The report highlights Mitratech's AI capabilities and deep industry expertise as pivotal factors in ranking Mitratech as a leader

AUSTIN, Texas and MIDDLETON, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a global provider of legal and integrated risk management software, has been named a top performer and technology leader for the second year in a row by the premiere GRC platforms report, SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Platforms, 2022 .

The SPARK Matrix report includes a detailed analysis of global GRC platform market dynamics, trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study includes a ranking of the leading GRC platform providers. This research provides information for the participants to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market strength.

"Mitratech's AI-powered enterprise-level GRC platform, Alyne, helps organizations manage, streamline, and automate data and asset protection, policy implementation, risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance," said Pradnya Gugale, an analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Alyne, coupled with the overall comprehensive functionalities and industry expertise offered by the Mitratech suite of GRC solutions, resulted in Mitratech being positioned among the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Report." adds Pradnya

The following criteria were used to rank Mitratech as a leader:

Product strategy and performance

Market presence

Ease of deployment and use

Customer service excellence

Unique value proposition

"We are honored to be recognized in the SPARK Matrix report as an industry leader in GRC," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "The acquisition of Alyne by Mitratech in 2021 brought many technological advancements to the Mitratech ecosystem and catapulted our GRC capabilities. This acknowledgment proves the market shares our same sentiment and excitement. We are looking forward to continuing to innovate to remain an industry leader in 2022 and beyond."

The full report can be found here.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg