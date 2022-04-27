Planview Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute

Planview, the global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools1 for the third year in a row, based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This news comes on the heels of Planview's recent announcement that it is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management2

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report.

"The past few years have been a whirlwind, as organizations have had to transform their businesses and pivot their strategies in light of significant macro shifts in the market," said Louise Allen, Planview Chief Product Officer. "Planview's Enterprise Agile Planning capabilities have successfully helped organizations evolve and accelerate Agile transformation by providing a foundation for change. Whether an organization is at the beginning of their transformation or further along, Planview empowers organizations to connect strategy to delivery."

According to Gartner, "Enterprise Agile is a steadily growing mainstream practice. Organizations adopting enterprise Agile development are challenged to coordinate the work of multiple Agile teams and adapt their governance and leadership processes to support Agile methodologies. EAP tools help with this by providing increased visibility into the delivery of work."

Planview was also recognized in the Gartner companion piece to the Magic Quadrant, the Critical Capabilitiesfor Enterprise Agile Planning Tools report3. This report evaluates vendor solutions on a set of product features and capabilities and discusses how those apply to important use cases. Planview received the highest score in two Use Cases: the Digital Product Portfolio and Hybrid Project, Program and Product Portfolio Use Cases. Planview also tied for the highest score in the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Use Case.

To learn more about Planview's Enterprise Agile Planning solution visit: www.planview.com/enterprise-agile-planning.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Bill Blosen, Mike West, Keith Mann, Deacon D.K. Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Hassan Ennaciri, and Sarah Davies, April 25, 2022.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management by Anthony Henderson and Daniel Stang, April 18, 2022.

3 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools by Mike West, Keith Mann, Deacon D.K. Wan, Bill Blosen, Hassan Ennaciri, Wan Fui Chan, and Sarah Davies, April 25, 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview's full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions creates an organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empowers teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enables customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,000 employees supporting 4,000 customers and 2.4 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005761/en/

Contacts:

Leslie Marcotte, lmarcotte@planview.com