ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, announces today the availability of its Universal Registration Document for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, as well as the preparatory documents for its Combined General Meeting on May 12, 2022.

Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2021, filed with the French stock-market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 26, 2022 under visa number R. 22-011, is available free of charge to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the company's website (Investors Regulated Information Financial Information 2022), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes in particular the annual financial report, the management report, the corporate governance report, the information relating to the fees paid to the statutory auditors and the reports of the Statutory Auditors.

Availability of the documents relating to the General Meeting

The combined general meeting of the Company will be held on May 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at 27 rue du Faubourg Saint Jacques, 75014 Paris, Hôpital Cochin, Pépinière Entreprises Paris Cochin, Acticor Biotech, room 2nd floor.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the conditions and modalities of participation and voting at the meeting, were posted on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 6, 2022, bulletin number 41. The notice of meeting is posted on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 27, 2022, bulletin number 50 and published in a newspaper of legal announcements.

In the current health context, the Company recommends that shareholders prefer to vote by mail or by proxy. Shareholders wishing to attend the General Meeting are reminded that they are required to observe the barrier measures, and in particular to wear a mask and show their Vaccine Pass inside the hospital.

If they are unable to attend the meeting in person, shareholders may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the meeting:

either by sending a proxy to the Company

or by voting by mail,

by using the voting form available on https://fr.acticor-biotech.com/ in accordance with the procedures indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 6, 2022.

The preparatory documents relating to this general meeting are available on request from the company, or can be consulted on the company's website in the Investors section. In accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request the Company to send him the documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. In the event of an express request, the documents may be sent by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision by their authorized intermediary of a certificate of account registration;

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

