Star Pipa Player Has Become the First Chinese Musician to Hold an Online Pipa Concert for the Worldwide Audience

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Ye Jin has proudly announced that she has recently accomplished the achievement of being the first Chinese musician to hold a Pipa concert for the worldwide audience. The concert took place on April 7th, 2022, on the online platform of Clubhouse, and the title of this solo concert was "Sounds From the East". The aim of this concert was to carry forward China's Pipa and Chinese music culture, and also to share the beauty of oriental melody to a wider audience.





Chinese Musician / Pipa Virtuoso Ye Jin

"This was an online concert of unprecedented significance to music education, and I also plan to play modern music for audiences of all nations at her next Clubhouse concert," said Ye Jin, while talking about the successful online Pipa concert. "I consider the Pipa a cultural symbol of which Chinese musicians should be proud and confident about," she added.

At this concert, the audiences included people from Asia, Australia, Europe, America and other places and musicians of various nationalities, and they praised Ye Jin for her exceptional performance. Unfortunately, several Chinese audiences failed to watch the concert online due to regional restrictions. At this event, Ye Jin played famous traditional Chinese music such as "Jackdaw Playing in the Water", "Ambush from All Sides", "White Snow In Sunny Spring", "Big Billows Beat The Sands', and "Sounds of Nature in Emptiness".

"Independence and creative thinking is a must for musicians to imbue thought and pep into their musical work," said Ye Jin, while sharing her thoughts about music. "A musician can never create fine music if catering to the needs of the market is his/her main cause," she added. The young artist believes that the charm of music rests on its ability to meet people's spiritual needs and to provide enlightenment and education. This is why people of all nations, poor or rich, humble or noble, colored or not, can enjoy music.

About Ye Jin

Ye Jin is a globally renowned emerging Chinese music artist and Pipa Player, and she is also the first Chinese to actively engage in Pipa music education. The young artist is also the Vice Chairman of the Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, an outstanding association of American and Chinese musicians with members including top Chinese and American musicians, conductors and composers, and support from both governments. She received her undergraduate education as a Pipa major at Shanghai Theatre Academy which is China's top art university. She obtained her master's degree in Leadership in the Arts and Entertainment Industries from the New York Institute of Technology.









Ye Jin, Vice-Chair of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association

