27.04.2022 | 18:05
Schweiter Technologies strengthens its product portfolio in the Display business by taking a stake in Swedboard

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Steinhausen, April 27, 2022 - Schweiter Technologies is strengthening its 3A Composites product portfolio in the Display business with a natural fibre board production in Sweden by simultaneously signing and closing an agreement to become a 25% shareholder of Swedboard International AB via a direct capital increase.

Swedboard International AB), based in Katrineholm, Sweden, is an innovative company, producing and marketing environmentally friendly boards for the graphic display business and currently generates annual sales of approx. CHF 6 Mio. The excellent environmentally friendly position of Swedboard fits perfectly to the range of 3A Composites' sustainable products.

The investment is in the low single-digit million EUR range. The capital injection will enable the company to accelerate its growth opportunities.

The minority stake in Swedboard forms the basis of a strategic partnership with a leading environmentally friendly paperboard producer, with the possibility of ultimately taking over the remaining 75% of the shares of the company from mid-2024 on.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:
Media release


