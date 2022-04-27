Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
17:20 Uhr
31,200 Euro
-1,100
-3,41 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 18:05
49 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 27 april 2022

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:

- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021, as well as the allocation of the result.

- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2021 and the (revised) Remuneration Policy of the Company.

- Composition of the Board of Directors.

- Reappointment statutory auditor

In conclusion, as announced on 13 October 2021, the mandate of Rudi Taelemans as operational CEO has come to an end. The Board of Directors would like to thank Rudi Taelemans for the fruitful collaboration over the past 22 years.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Press release - Results General Meeting - 27 April 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3cc67346-8d52-48e0-9080-c6deec9ad571)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
