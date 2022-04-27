CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. Reports Year-end 2021 Financial Results

OXNARD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK:CDTI) ("CDTi" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced catalyst technology, reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Matthew Beale, the Company's CEO, stated, "CDTi returned to growth in 2021 driven by successful new product introductions and an improvement in the global trading environment during the second half of the year. Business momentum created in the second half of 2021 has carried into the early months of 2022 as our products and technology address key value drivers for our customers and their end users including platinum group metal ("PGM") price volatility, rising fuel costs and increasingly stringent emissions standards.

"The push for energy independence and investment in new technologies for the hydrogen economy are driving CDTi to innovate as we develop new catalysts for hydrogen production and energy storage. These initiatives offer exciting long-term growth prospects that complement our solutions for emissions control and fuel efficiency," concluded Beale.

Operating Highlights

Launched new emission systems product line for power generation market and secured first significant customer order

Initiated production of fuel borne catalyst ("FBC") at the Company's Oxnard facility and introduced new product line for oil and gas and mining applications in North America creating an additional new source of revenue

Began exploring with commercial partners the use of CDTi's PGM-free and carbon-free catalyst technology in hydrogen production and energy storage applications

Commenced catalyst pre-production activities for initial pilot scale hydrogen production project with major oil and gas producer

Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $6.4 million, compared to $5.0 million for 2020 with the increase attributable primarily to a partial recovery of emission systems sales volumes as well as the successful launch of FBC products in North America

Gross margin was 31%, compared to 34% for 2020, with the decrease attributable to final sales of a discontinued product as well as launch of CDTi's FBC product in North America

Total operating expenses for 2021 were $3.1 million compared to $3.2 million in 2020

Operating loss was $1.1 million, compared to operating loss of $1.5 million in 2020 with the decrease attributable mainly to increased revenue.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2021 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2021 was impacted by proceeds from a loan of $0.4 million received under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Company's audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and for the fiscal year then ended are available on the Company's website at www.cdti.com.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) develops technology and materials for the emissions catalyst, industrial catalyst and electrocatalyst markets. CDTi believes that it possesses market leading expertise in catalyst design, engineering and coating for combustion and energy storage applications. CDTi develops technology and materials incorporating various base metals that can enhance catalytic performance and reduce the use of costly platinum group metals ("PGMs") in catalyst coatings.

For more information, please visit www.cdti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not statements of historical fact. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "may", "will", "would", "intends", "estimates", and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, which involve substantial uncertainty and risk. In this document, the Company includes forward-looking statements regarding the capabilities of and new markets for its products and technologies and the status of new technologies, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date of such statements and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Matthew Beale, CEO

+1 805 486 4649

investors@cdti.com

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 6,371 $ 4,993 Cost of revenues 4,394 3,284 Gross profit 1,977 1,709 Operating expenses: Research and development 791 851 Selling, general and administrative 2,264 2,359 Total operating expenses 3,055 3,210 Operating loss (1,078 ) (1,501 ) Other income, net 771 519 Loss before income tax (307 ) (982 ) Benefit/(Provision) for income taxes (82 ) (48 ) Net loss (389 ) (1,030 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (60 ) 69 Comprehensive loss $ (449 ) $ (961 )

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,460 $ 1,823 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 1,221 746 Inventories 909 847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 346 86 Total current assets 3,936 3,502 Property and equipment, net 206 140 Intangible assets, net 404 566 Other assets 120 112 Total assets 4,666 4,320 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 682 $ 341 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,085 932 Liability for income taxes 861 818 Total current liabilities 2,628 2,091 Total liabilities 2,628 2,091 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share: authorized 100,000; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share: 50,000,000 shares authorized, 4,501,301 and 4,101,301 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 45 41 Additional paid-in capital 241,834 241,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,077 ) (6,017 ) Accumulated deficit (233,762 ) (233,373 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,040 2,229 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,666 $ 4,320

SOURCE: CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698980/CDTi-Advanced-Materials-Inc-Reports-Year-end-2021-Financial-Results