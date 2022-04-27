EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Shares

For % Shares

Against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 15,158,836 100.00 0 0.00 2,982 Resolution 2 15,091,284 99.81 28,416 0.19 42,118 Resolution 3 15,061,357 99.81 28,416 0.19 72,045 Resolution 4 15,158,836 100.00 0 0.00 2,982 Resolution 5 15,138,986 99.87 19,850 0.13 2,982 Resolution 6 15,144,026 99.90 14,810 0.10 2,982 Resolution 7 15,126,866 99.90 14,810 0.10 20,142 Resolution 8 15,127,653 99.90 14,810 0.10 19,355 Resolution 9 11,194,175 90.75 1,141,452 9.25 2,826,191 Resolution 10 13,940,137 92.06 1,201,539 7.94 20,142 Resolution 11 15,098,826 99.80 30,083 0.20 32,909 Resolution 12 15,083,788 99.78 33,855 0.22 44,175 Resolution 13 15,049,242 99.42 88,463 0.58 24,113 Resolution 14 14,904,113 98.54 220,720 1.46 36,985 Resolution 15 15,117,507 99.87 20,173 0.13 24,138

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com .

27 April 2022

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF