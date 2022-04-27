EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, April 27
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.
Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:
Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.
Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.
Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 14: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.
Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Shares
For
|%
|Shares
Against
|%
|Votes withheld
|Resolution 1
|15,158,836
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|2,982
|Resolution 2
|15,091,284
|99.81
|28,416
|0.19
|42,118
|Resolution 3
|15,061,357
|99.81
|28,416
|0.19
|72,045
|Resolution 4
|15,158,836
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|2,982
|Resolution 5
|15,138,986
|99.87
|19,850
|0.13
|2,982
|Resolution 6
|15,144,026
|99.90
|14,810
|0.10
|2,982
|Resolution 7
|15,126,866
|99.90
|14,810
|0.10
|20,142
|Resolution 8
|15,127,653
|99.90
|14,810
|0.10
|19,355
|Resolution 9
|11,194,175
|90.75
|1,141,452
|9.25
|2,826,191
|Resolution 10
|13,940,137
|92.06
|1,201,539
|7.94
|20,142
|Resolution 11
|15,098,826
|99.80
|30,083
|0.20
|32,909
|Resolution 12
|15,083,788
|99.78
|33,855
|0.22
|44,175
|Resolution 13
|15,049,242
|99.42
|88,463
|0.58
|24,113
|Resolution 14
|14,904,113
|98.54
|220,720
|1.46
|36,985
|Resolution 15
|15,117,507
|99.87
|20,173
|0.13
|24,138
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
27 April 2022
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
