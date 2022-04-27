Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.04.2022
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 27

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of AGM, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 15 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre?emption rights.

Resolution 13: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Shares
For		%Shares
Against		%Votes withheld
Resolution 115,158,836100.0000.002,982
Resolution 215,091,28499.8128,4160.1942,118
Resolution 315,061,35799.8128,4160.1972,045
Resolution 415,158,836100.0000.002,982
Resolution 515,138,98699.8719,8500.132,982
Resolution 615,144,02699.9014,8100.102,982
Resolution 715,126,86699.9014,8100.1020,142
Resolution 815,127,65399.9014,8100.1019,355
Resolution 911,194,17590.751,141,4529.252,826,191
Resolution 1013,940,13792.061,201,5397.9420,142
Resolution 1115,098,82699.8030,0830.2032,909
Resolution 1215,083,78899.7833,8550.2244,175
Resolution 1315,049,24299.4288,4630.5824,113
Resolution 1414,904,11398.54220,7201.4636,985
Resolution 1515,117,50799.8720,1730.1324,138

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

27 April 2022

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

