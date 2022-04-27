Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022

WKN: A1XAEB ISIN: FR0011648971 Ticker-Symbol: 2QG 
Frankfurt
27.04.22
17:07 Uhr
2,256 Euro
-0,344
-13,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.04.2022
QUANTUM GENOMICS: Update of Shareholding Situation Following April 27, 2022 Capital Raise

Update of Shareholding Situation Following April 27, 2022 Capital Raise

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medicinal products that act directly on the brain in order to address difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, updates the shareholding situation and the number of shares after its April 27, 2022 capital raise

Post-transaction capitalization table including Julphar's investment

Shareholding before operationNumber of sharesPercentage Shareholding after operation Number of sharesPercentage
Téthys993,1613.6% Téthys 993,1612.9%
Otium Capital888,8883.3% Otium Capital 4,987,24814.4%
Investisseurs institutionnels5,405,81019.7% Investisseurs institutionnels 7,716,22922.3%
Management1,740,9836.3% Management 1,740,9835.0%
Public18,414,44667.1% Public 18,414,44653.2%
Julphar 767,9142.2%
Total27,443,288100.0% Total 34,619,981100.0%

As an example, a shareholder with 1.00% of the Company's capital before the Deal and Julphar's subscribed capital increase would henceforth hold a stake of 0.79%.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class cardiovascular drugs based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even treatment-resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and Linkedin accounts

Contacts

Quantum Genomics
contact@quantum-genomics.com
Edifice Communication (EUROPE)
Financial and media communication
quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com
LifeSci (USA)
Mike Tattory
Media communication
+1 (646) 751-4362 - mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
