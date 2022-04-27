Anzeige
Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 27 April 2022 in Aalesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Minutes AGM HPUR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdba0bff-f35d-4e7c-9c8f-0a2f41bbaaaf)

