Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 27 April 2022 in Aalesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

About Hexagon Purus ASA:



Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

