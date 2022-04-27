True REST Float Spa Ocean Township Reopens after Installing Additional Float Suites

Upgraded Spa Will Continue Providing Rest and Relaxation for Float Therapy Demand

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / After a successful opening in 2019, True REST Float Spa Ocean Township has added additional square footage, including three additional private suites for a total of seven floatation therapy suites. True REST Ocean Township, located at 3209 Sunset Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ 07712, is now reopened to the public to continue offering complete relaxation.

"Temporary closing our doors over the past couple of months to add additional suites has been exciting because it proves float therapy is an important part of so many people's lives," said Scott DeLorenzo, the owner of True REST Float Spa Ocean Township. "By adding three new suites, we almost double our capacity and will be able to serve our members better. It's exciting to see the growth of floatation therapy in Ocean Township."

Dedicated to offering a holistic solution to health and wellness, True REST Float Spa provides its members with an experience unlike any other. Each private suite includes an individual tiled shower, changing area, and float pod with hydraulic arms, allowing the pod's lid to open when pushed easily. In addition, True REST Float Spa provides complimentary shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and flip-flops, an oxygen bar, and an oasis room.

True REST Float Spa's fiberglass float pods are filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts in 10 inches of water to create a weightless experience. Ideally, there is no sound, no light, no gravity for 60-minutes. However, individuals are in total control of their float therapy experience and can control their lights, sound and lid operations all from their pod. There is even an intercom inside the pod that allows individuals to speak to the True REST Float Spa front desk consultants. The pod's filter skids are designed to keep the water sanitized via a pressurized, 24-hour filtration system.

"True REST Float Spa is a true innovator in the wellness industry," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchise development at True REST Float Spa. "Transitioning the Ocean Township spa from four to seven individual float suites is a sign of exceptional growth, and we're happy to support our franchisees with the tools they need to make necessary changes to serve current clientele and welcome those new to the benefits of float therapy."

Scientific studies have validated floatation therapy's efficacy to reduce pain and stress levels significantly. Even for those without physical pain, the mental benefits from the meditative state floatation therapy curates are numerous. Cortisol levels specifically are shown to be reduced, meaning that overall stress levels go down after just one session of floating. In addition, the sensory deprivation floating provides allows the body's internal clock to reset, giving guests the ability to 'start over' with a healthier sleep cycle. There is also evidence to suggest overall better and higher quality sleep after floating.

Each member at True REST benefits from float therapy sessions. The benefits of floating become exponential after multiple float sessions, so memberships at True REST are offered and encouraged to maximize float therapy's healing capabilities. True Rest Float Spa's membership report feelings of rest, relaxation and rejuvenation after every session.

