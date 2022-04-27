Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Lang & Schwarz
27.04.22
19:45 Uhr
2,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 27-Apr-2022 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad-Hoc Notice

Moscow, Russia - 27 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") announces that pursuant to Federal Law No. 114-FZ on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation (the "114-FZ Law") it has submitted an application to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, seeking a permission to maintain circulation of Sistema's global depositary receipts outside the Russian Federation including ongoing circulation on the London Stock Exchange. In accordance with applicable Russian laws and regulations the Request will be considered by the Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation.

Previously, effective on 27 April 2022, 114-FZ Law prohibited placement and circulation of depositary receipts representing shares of Russian issuers on foreign stock exchanges.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 158080 
EQS News ID:  1336477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1336477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
