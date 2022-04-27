Diginius, a London-based SaaS technology company specialising in digital marketing and e-commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named Microsoft Advertising Global Channel Partner of the Year 2022.

This distinguished accolade, which recognises excellence across the board as a Microsoft partner at a global level, builds on the title of Microsoft Europe Channel Partner of the Year 2021 awarded to Diginius earlier this year.

Contributing to this recognition was the Diginius proprietary Insight Bidding Engine platform, which provides clients with valuable online data on their PPC campaigns to drive leads and conversions, and is integrated with Microsoft Ads.

"Microsoft Advertising is honored to present Diginius with the Global Channel Partner of the Year 2021 award. The quality of nominations from this year's partners was extraordinary, inspiring us with their incredible contributions to the industry, dedication to their clients' growth and an untiring commitment to partnership. We are proud to celebrate our global winners for their extraordinary work in 2021 and look forward to the impactful work we will do together in the year ahead," said Heidi Coffer, Director of Global Partner Marketing, Microsoft Advertising.

Nate Burke, CEO and Founder of Diginius, said: "We're delighted to be recognised by Microsoft again as their partner in driving excellence in the digital marketing industry, now at a global level. We look forward to our continued collaboration in ensuring marketers and agencies have access to the insights and tools they need to maximise performance from their ad spend."

For more information about the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards Global winners visit here. To see all the winners sharing their stories, please visit the complete Microsoft Advertising Global Partner YouTube channel.

