Atomera, Inc: Atomera Enters into Joint Development Agreement with Major Foundry

Further Customer Momentum Validates use of MST to Enhance Semiconductor Performance

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that it has entered into a new Joint Development Agreement with a major semiconductor foundry. Building off the recently announced integration license with another semiconductor foundry, and having successfully met the goals of a JDA entered in 2021, this latest agreement further validates the growing market interest in Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) as a semiconductor manufacturing process enhancement for both performance and cost advantages.

"We are excited to be working with another foundry partner to bring the benefits of MST to the market," said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. "Making MST available at the foundry level will make the advantages of MST available to fabless semiconductor designers everywhere, which has been one of Atomera's goals."

MST is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in semiconductor devices, while shrinking die sizes and reducing costs. The technology is applicable to most semiconductor manufacturing processes, from the most advanced nodes to mainstream 200mm and 300mm processes. As it is a complementary material technology to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap, it can be implemented on standard manufacturing tools without significant additional cost or modification to the current semiconductor fabrication process. When successfully integrated, MST can deliver up to a full node of power and performance improvement within the same geometry.

The terms of the most recent JDA contract were not announced.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America's top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding Atomera's expectations to move forward with its JDA customer and the ability of Atomera's MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance and manufacturing cost. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those risks are: (1) there can be no assurance that Atomera's JDA customer will enter into a royalty-based manufacturing and distribution agreement or, if it does, that any such agreement will be on terms beneficial to Atomera; (2) the fact that, to date, Atomera has only recognized minimal revenues and it has not yet entered into a definitive royalty-based manufacturing and distribution license agreement with regard to its MST technology, thus subjecting Atomera to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (3) risks related to Atomera's ability to advance the licensing arrangements with its initial integration licensees, to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or its ability to add other licensees; and (4) those other risks disclosed in the "Risk Factors" section of Atomera's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022. Atomera cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Atomera does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

