Grid Dynamics Introduces New Starter Kit to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration from Pivotal Cloud Foundry to Amazon EKS

Key Take-aways:

Grid Dynamics delivers a cloud migration starter kit that reduces time and costs for companies moving from on-premise Pivotal Cloud Foundry (now called VMware Tanzu) to managed Amazon EKS

The new starter kit combines Grid Dynamics' microservices platform experience with AWS to provide a reliable and scalable foundation and accelerate infrastructure provisioning

Companies that leverage the starter kit can build a high-quality, production-ready, enterprise-grade microservices platform more quickly, accelerating time to market of new products

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to release a new starter kit to facilitate enterprise migration from Pivotal Cloud Foundry (now called VMware Tanzu) to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

The new Migration Starter Kit combines Grid Dynamics' custom microservices platform experience with AWS's cloud migration expertise to simplify the transition of existing Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) microservices workloads without the added time and expense needed for backend infrastructure work. With Grid Dynamics' deep experience in executing complex application modernization programs, the company's newest starter kit leverages Amazon EKS Blueprints and addresses key cloud migration and microservices challenges, enabling users to more quickly build a production-ready, enterprise-grade microservices platform.

"The Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit that we're releasing today gives companies a significant boost in their cloud migration efforts and enables enterprises to quickly create the core foundation needed to move PCF-resident applications and datastores to AWS," said Rajeev Sharma, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics. "By using the tool, companies also gain the advantage of a fully managed microservices platform, which overcomes the scalability limitations of on-premise PCF deployments and removes the need for infrastructure provisioning. As a result, the starter kit shaves months off a company's modernization efforts, improving efficiencies, reducing costs, and ultimately accelerating the time to market of their digital transformation initiatives."

Data Migration and Application Modernization Out of the Box

The Grid Dynamics Starter Kit allows companies to focus on their business domain logic and enables quick onboarding of clean slate implementations. As a result, enterprises can migrate legacy applications, databases, and query caches to a cloud-based platform as a fully operational product on AWS. Additionally, the starter kit leverages Amazon EKS Blueprints to implement best practices for identity access management, and provisions a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline using AWS CodeBuild.

The starter kit shortens the time required to provision cloud environments from months to days, enabling companies to drive business value much faster than is possible with PCF.

The Grid Dynamics Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit delivers several key out-of-the-box capabilities and benefits:

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and CI/CD

Automation identity and role management

Standardization of infrastructure

Scalability

Accelerated time to market

Complementing the starter kit, Grid Dynamics offers custom consulting services to optimize the operation of an enterprise's microservices on AWS, including both data migration and application modernization, allowing users to focus on building products and services that deliver business value much faster.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics' Kubernetes Migration Starter Kit visit https://www.griddynamics.com/solutions/pcf-to-eks-migration-starter-kit.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland, and Central and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the capabilities of our products and services.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting the capabilities of our products and services.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed March 3, 2022 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

