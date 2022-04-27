San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) today announced that Brian Foote will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. HUMBL's CEO, Brian Foote, will be providing an overview of the company, including descriptions of key products and services, as well as laying out the company's vision for the future of Web3 and blockchain and where HUMBL fits in that future.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation: May 3rd at 9:30 AM ET View webcast

presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JfcpQUZUTwqkEXqsN5tdIQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a Web3 company that has developed a full technology stack of blockchain solutions across a number of different verticals. The HUMBL consumer division includes a mobile wallet, NFTs and ticketing, in which customers can buy crypto, use and send up to 20+ digital assets. The HUMBL commercial division develops customized blockchain-as-a-service programs, such as mobile IDs and verifiable credentials, for government and private sector customers.

For further information:

HUMBL, Inc.

Investor Relations

(786) 738-9012

investors@humblpay.com

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com