Shen Yun: The Audience and Us

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Shen Yun has been delighting audiences in packed theaters for years, artfully creating scenes that depict the beauty of ancient China. The performance, focused on sharing 5,000 years of Chinese culture, attracts audiences from all walks of life, giving them memories to last a lifetime.

Below, we dive into the deep connection with the audience that Shen Yun 's global group of performers has created over the years.

Captivating the Audience

Shen Yun Performing Arts brings ancient Chinese culture to life through dancing, storytelling, and music. The dancers wear handmade traditional silk costumes and perform in front of a modern backdrop that seamlessly melds with the performance. The production combines state-of-the-art theatrical technology with traditional Chinese elements and a world-famous orchestra to create an enchanting show.

But for the Shen Yun performers, it goes beyond just the pageantry of the performance. What drives them is building connections with people all around the world and uniting across cultures. When asked about the dynamic between the audience and performers, Shen Yun dancer, Seongho Cha, states that "seeing the audience's reaction is the most rewarding part of the show."

The performers also give it their all for every single performance, since each audience is unique, and it may be their only and last time seeing the show.

"You have to understand that the audience sitting down there today are not the same people that were sitting there yesterday or will sit there tomorrow," says Piotr Huang , a principal Shen Yun dancer. "They will only see the show once, and you only have one chance to give them your best. We have a responsibility to each of the audience members and a responsibility to ourselves. So I always try to treat every show like it's my first and last."

A Shared Energy

Shen Yun gives their audience a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and the audience in turn gives performers the energy to carry out the performance. The theater is a collaborative process, and the most powerful force in this relationship is the audience. An atmosphere of attentive involvement creates a shared experience that is not only beneficial to audience members, but also to performers.

The powerful energy in the room is not just felt by the audience, but also by the cast itself as they connect as a united ensemble. When asked what sets Shen Yun apart, Rachel Williams, piano teacher and founder of the Oxford Harris Manchester Singers stated, "The synchronicity-the dancers must have been breathing in sync," after seeing Shen Yun in Boston. "They must have been in the same consciousness plane to be able to perform at the same time just so beautifully."

The Shen Yun performers feel this connection between themselves and the audience, noting that their audiences from all over drive every aspect of the theatrical performance.

"As we tour around the world, it's interesting to see how audience members in different countries and regions react differently to the same pieces in the show," says Tiffany Lin , a principal Shen Yun dancer. "Sometimes we can hear people laughing out loud, gasping in surprise, or even see them dabbing away tears. It's the excitement of performing for a live audience and experiencing the emotional connection."

An Escape From Reality

Theatre is beautiful in the way that it helps one escape the reality of the real world, and as an audience member, you become intrigued by the lives and storylines of the characters on stage. You laugh with them, cry with them, and even feel with them.

When asked what inspires him the most, Shen Yun performer, Kenji Kobayashi, stated that he loves how "Shen Yun can give the audience two hours of peacefulness." Providing the audience with this type of beautiful escape from the real world gives the Shen Yun performers the drive and excitement to make each performance the best they can.

Shen Yun has left audiences in awe for years through their singular performance skills, beautiful movement, and their innate ability to connect to each person in the room to provide a newfound appreciation for - and recognition of - Chinese culture. To learn more about Shen Yun , its history, and one-of-a-kind experiences, visit their site here .

