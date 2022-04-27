Motos America Inc. Closes Round-A of Financing

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Motos America Inc., a publicly-traded motorcycle dealership group, has closed its first round of financing, raising $5 Million from private investors. This offering was placed by the executive team of the Company, without commissions or other direct compensation. There were a total of 29 subscribers to this private placement of shares and other securities.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of this offering for working capital to expand its base of luxury brand motorcycle dealerships across the U.S., including the acquisition of 3 BMW motorcycle dealerships in Florida.

"We are well on our way to achieving our dealership acquisition target" said Vance Harrison, Chief Executive of the Company. "The Company sees a particular opportunity in BMW, Ducati and Triumph motorcycle dealerships" continued Vance. "These luxury brands, with their well-heeled customer base, are expected to continue to add to their aggregate market share in the coming years, and we expect to help that happen" he concluded.

BMW, Ducati and Triumph, each have a total of less than 160 dealers in the U.S. This is as opposed to the four Japanese motorcycle brands (Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki) and Harley-Davidson each having between 700-1,500 domestic dealers.

According to Kris Odwarka, President of Motos America Inc. "The low number of BMW, Ducati and Triumph motorcycle dealers nationally dampens intra-brand competition and supports margins".

The Company intends to parlay its increased financial strength as a result of this offering into a $12 Million "B-Round" in the near future.

