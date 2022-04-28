Brucejack added to the portfolio as operating performance improves

Creating a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining

Reduction in injury rates reflecting strong focus on safety

Development of the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap progressing well

New Community Support Fund approved to commence in July 2022

Stronger performance in the March 2022 quarter1

Gold production of 480koz 2 and copper production of 31kt

and copper production of 31kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,008/oz 2

AISC margin of $809/oz 3

Production expected to further increase in the June 2022 quarter4

Acquisition of Pretium Resources completed on 9 March 2022; Group FY22 guidance updated

Addition of a Tier 1 mine in a world class jurisdiction to Newcrest's unrivalled asset portfolio

Three phase transformation program initiated to optimise operations, realise full uplift potential and deliver Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve growth

Intensive drilling program continues to explore significant near mine and district-scale opportunities, with excellent drilling results released today

Advancing Newcrest's global organic growth portfolio

Cadia PC1-2, Red Chris Block Cave and Havieron Stage 1 Feasibility Studies on track, with works advancing on all projects

Lihir Phase 14A and Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Studies expected to be released during the September 2022 quarter 4

Strong drilling results at Red Chris and Havieron continue to expand the higher grade footprint

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "Newcrest delivered an excellent operational and safety performance during the quarter, building momentum for a strong finish to the financial year and positioning us well to meet our updated Group FY22 guidance, which reflects the addition of Brucejack and our operating and financial performance to date. With the Cadia SAG mill motor operating at full capacity and an improved performance at Lihir, gold and copper production increased for the third consecutive quarter, driving the continued decline in our All-In Sustaining Cost. It was also very pleasing to see further reductions in our injury rates and progress made against our sustainability commitments."

"In March 2022, we completed the Pretium acquisition, adding the world class Brucejack mine to our already exceptional asset portfolio, generating immediate gold production and cash flows this quarter. We have commenced the early stages of our three phase transformation program at Brucejack to maximise its long-term potential and unlock further value for our shareholders. We are also focused on exploring the significant near mine, extensional and district-scale opportunity across the Brucejack district. The excellent drilling results released today already support the potential for significant resource growth beyond the Valley of the Kings deposit, as well as expanding the footprint of high-grade mineralisation at Golden Marmot," said Mr Biswas.

Overview

Gold production was 10% higher than the prior period5 driven by higher mill throughput at Cadia following completion of the SAG mill motor replacement and upgrade in the December 2021 quarter, the addition of production from Brucejack following completion of the transaction on 9 March 2022, and improved gold head grade and recovery at Lihir.

Newcrest has updated its Group guidance for FY22 following completion of the Pretium transaction on 9 March 2022. Higher gold production and a lower All-In Sustaining Cost is now anticipated, with production stripping and major capital expenditure expected to be lower due to COVID-19 related disruptions to projects and reduced activity at Lihir4. Refer to page 9 for an updated Group guidance table for FY22.

Lihir is expected to deliver around the bottom of its original production guidance range (~700koz) for FY22 with a strong fourth quarter anticipated due to lower planned maintenance and improved pumping capacity in Phase 14 which is expected to increase delivery of higher grade ore to the mill4.

Newcrest's AISC for the March 2022 quarter of $1,008/oz2 was 10% lower than the prior period, reflecting a higher realised copper price, higher gold and copper sales volumes, lower sustaining capital expenditure and the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on Australian dollar denominated operating costs.

Injury rates continued to decrease in the quarter reflecting a strong focus on visible felt safety leadership. The Safe Hands intervention program is now underway to focus on reducing the risk of hand injuries.



Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 FY22

Guidance6 Group2

- gold

oz 479,839 436,085 396,214 1,312,138 1,550,990 1,925 - 2,025koz

- copper t 31,035 26,418 24,527 81,979 104,354 125 - 130kt

- silver oz 215,461 187,677 174,555 577,693 673,724

Cadia

- gold oz 149,568 115,362 109,005 373,936 570,138 540 - 610koz

- copper t 23,287 18,207 15,213 56,707 78,297 85 - 95kt Lihir

- gold oz 169,486 163,937 141,089 474,512 560,741 ~700koz Telfer

- gold oz 96,388 112,726 100,993 310,107 290,535 390 - 440koz

- copper t 3,521 3,536 3,838 10,896 8,492 ~15kt Brucejack7

- gold oz 17,001 - - 17,001 - 95 - 115koz Red Chris8

- gold oz 8,463 9,527 10,674 28,663 35,107 40 - 42koz

- copper t 4,226 4,675 5,475 14,376 17,565 23 - 25kt Fruta del Norte2,9 - gold oz 38,933 34,533 34,452 107,918 94,469 140-145koz















Fatalities Number 0 0 0 0 0

TRIFR10 mhrs 2.7 3.1 3.8 3.2 2.4

All-In Sustaining Cost2 $/oz 1,008 1,12011 1,26911 1,127 95311,12

All-In Cost13 $/oz 1,529 1,865 1,949 1,773 1,291

All-In Sustaining Cost margin3 $/oz 809 588 406 611 838

Realised gold price14 $/oz 1,828 1,743 1,722 1,767 1,801

Realised copper price14 $/lb 4.54 4.37 4.24 4.39 3.36

Realised copper price14 $/t 10,009 9,634 9,348 9,678 7,408

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.7237 0.7285 0.7354 0.7293 0.7390

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2840 0.2849 0.2846 0.2845 0.2857

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7892 0.7934 0.7944 0.7924 0.7684



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 FY22

Guidance6 TRIFR10 mhrs 4.1 6.7 9.2 7.2 7.4

Total production

- gold

oz 149,568 115,362 109,005 373,936 570,138 540 - 610koz

- copper t 23,287 18,207 15,213 56,707 78,297 85 - 95kt Head Grade

- gold g/t 0.86 0.83 0.82 0.84 0.97



- copper % 0.40 0.38 0.35 0.38 0.40

Sales - gold oz 126,441 119,314 105,541 351,295 564,624



- copper t 19,581 18,226 14,886 52,693 76,405

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz (205) (19) 203 (19) (13)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin15 $/oz 2,033 1,762 1,519 1,786 1,814



Cadia TRIFR of 4.1 recordable injuries per million hours was an improvement on the prior period with visible felt safety leadership and other improvement plans continuing to be an ongoing focus.

Gold production of 150koz was 30% higher than the prior period, driven primarily by higher mill throughput with the SAG mill returning to full capacity in December 2021 following its successful replacement and upgrade in the prior period.

Gold head grade also increased in the quarter with a higher proportion of high grade stockpile fed to the mill to reduce stockpile levels following the SAG mill motor replacement in the prior period. Mining rates were also impacted by a scheduled underground shutdown in March 2022.

Cadia's AISC of negative $205/oz was significantly lower than the prior period driven by higher gold and copper sales volumes and a higher realised copper price. Copper concentrate shipments were disrupted by the partial closure of the rail network in New South Wales following significant rainfall during the quarter. The rail network reopened in late March 2022 with additional rail services being utilised to transport the copper concentrate backlog to port. Heavy rainfall continues in the region, however stock levels are expected to return to normal volumes during the June 2022 quarter4.

Commissioning of the Molybdenum Plant was completed during the period with the focus now on ramping up mill throughput and improving recovery. The first molybdenum concentrate shipment is scheduled for the June 2022 quarter, which will deliver an additional revenue stream for Cadia and a by-product credit to AISC4.

In March 2022, Cadia commenced early consultation with the community for a proposed modification to the footprint of the Southern and Northern Tailings Storage Facilities. The modification also includes construction of a new access road, realignment of an existing road and other minor infrastructure changes. In addition, it includes an option to potentially restart the Ridgeway underground mine, which could provide further optionality of ore supplies pending further studies, reviews and assessments16.

The two-stage Cadia Expansion Project is on track for completion during the September 2022 quarter with key activities well progressed including the development of Panel Cave 2-3, increasing mill capacity to 35Mtpa17, improvements to enhance gold and copper recovery, and other associated infrastructure4. Although the project remains on track, COVID-19 related disruptions continue to impact resourcing and costs remain under pressure due to inflation.

In April 2022, Newcrest settled an insurance claim in relation to the Northern Tailings Storage Facility slump on 9 March 2018. The settlement amount of US$75 million is expected to be received during the June 2022 quarter.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 FY22

Guidance6 TRIFR10 mhrs 1.4 0.6 0.8 0.9 0.3

Production - gold

oz 169,486 163,937 141,089 474,512 560,741 ~700koz Head Grade

- gold g/t 2.33 2.17 2.32 2.27 2.38

Sales - gold oz 162,271 161,877 135,582 459,730 575,495

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,533 1,679 1,986 1,718 1,35312

All-In Sustaining Cost margin15 $/oz 295 64 (264) 49 448



Lihir TRIFR of 1.4 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, mainly driven by a number of minor hand related injuries. The Safe Hands intervention program is now underway to focus on reducing the risk of hand injuries, supported by visible safety leadership across the site.

Gold production of 169koz was 3% higher than the prior period, largely driven by higher head grade and recovery, reflecting an increase in higher grade expit ore feed from Phase 15 as mining progressed into the orebody. This was partly offset by lower mill throughput, due to planned and unplanned shutdowns.

There was a significant improvement in mined volumes in Phase 14 compared to the prior period despite heavy rain continuing throughout the quarter. Additional pumping capacity is now operating effectively at the bottom of the pit along with an improved set-up of the mining benches and other successful water diversion strategies to enable access to higher grade ore. Lihir have also commissioned two new shovels and the truck re-build program is nearing completion, which will further improve equipment availability and increase mining rates.

During the June 2022 quarter, mining will continue to focus on Phase 14 and Phase 15 to increase delivery of higher grade ore to the mill, which is well supported by resource definition drilling in these targeted ore zones. Mill throughput is also expected to improve in the June quarter following completion of a scheduled plant shutdown in March 2022. Together with the increased mining rates, higher gold head grade and lower maintenance schedule, Lihir is expected to deliver around the bottom of its original production guidance range (~700koz) for FY224.

Lihir's AISC of $1,533/oz was 9% lower than the prior period mainly due to lower site operating costs. This was partly offset by higher sustaining capital expenditure and inventory movements associated with an increase in gold-in-circuit and lower stockpile feed during the quarter.

The number of COVID-19 cases at Lihir decreased during the period with the site successfully moving to the 'endemic' phase of COVID-19, resulting in reduced isolation requirements and improved productivity on site. There were no material COVID-19 related disruptions to production, although some project activities experienced interruptions with efforts being made to minimise their impact on the overall cost and schedule.

Newcrest continued to progress the Phase 14A Feasibility Study during the period with significant activities including completion of shotcrete trials, upper drainage, shotcrete and ground support works, key project team and contractor mobilisation and procurement of specialised civil engineering equipment and materials. As previously announced, Phase 14A will bring forward higher grades to improve gold production and operational flexibility by establishing an additional independent ore source at Lihir4. The findings of the Feasibility Study are expected to be released during the September 2022 quarter4.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Source Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 Ex-pit crushed tonnes kt 1,363 1,273 604 3,241 4,560 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 2,357 610 1,037 4,004 2,919 Waste kt 4,813 7,058 8,601 20,472 18,029 Total Ex-pit kt 8,533 8,942 10,242 27,717 25,508 Stockpile reclaim kt 1,711 1,881 1,781 5,373 5,523 Stockpile relocation kt 2,981 2,240 2,831 8,053 9,329 Total Other kt 4,692 4,121 4,612 13,426 14,851 Total Material Moved kt 13,225 13,063 14,854 41,142 40,359

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 Crushing kt 3,074 3,154 2,450 8,679 10,082 Milling kt 2,975 3,241 2,584 8,801 9,781 Flotation kt 2,271 2,541 2,107 6,920 7,685 Total Autoclave kt 1,763 1,814 1,354 4,479 5,232

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 FY22

Guidance6 TRIFR10 mhrs 3.3 5.0 6.7 5.1 4.2

Production - gold

oz 96,388 112,726 100,993 310,107 290,535 390 - 440koz

- copper t 3,521 3,536 3,838 10,896 8,492 ~15kt Head Grade

- gold g/t 0.72 0.79 0.76 0.76 0.89



- copper % 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.10

Sales

- gold oz 78,016 107,787 97,653 283,455 275,537



- copper t 2,569 3,376 3,858 9,803 7,462

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,411 1,353 1,358 1,371 1,607

All-In Sustaining Cost margin15 $/oz 417 390 364 396 194



Telfer TRIFR of 3.3 recordable injuries per million hours was lower compared to the prior period, reflecting the focus on visible felt safety leadership and introduction of the Safe Hands intervention program to reduce injury rates and improve safety performance.

Gold production of 96koz was 14% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade due to a higher proportion of lower grade open pit mill feed during the period and lower mill throughput, with reduced mill availability following unplanned outages.

This was partly offset by higher recoveries in the quarter due to various recovery improvement initiatives and favourable mineralogy.

Telfer's AISC of $1,411/oz was 4% higher than the prior period driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes, partly offset by a higher realised copper price and lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Telfer continued to manage the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Western Australia with no material impacts to production during the quarter. Risk-based COVID-19 management plans are in place including regular and robust screening, testing and isolation protocols.

Brucejack

On 9 March 2022, Newcrest completed the acquisition of Pretium Resources Inc. (Pretium). Pretium owns the Brucejack mine in the highly prospective Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada. Brucejack began commercial production in July 2017 and is one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

Newcrest has identified a range of opportunities to maximise the long-term potential and value of the Brucejack mine and associated district-scale potential. A three phase transformation program has commenced, which includes a range of initiatives that will leverage Newcrest's experience and expertise to deliver long term value for all stakeholders.

As part of this transformation program, Newcrest is assessing the potential to increase the process plant capacity from the current permitted processing rate of 3,800 tonnes per day to between 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes per day16. Newcrest has also commenced plans to roll-out its highly successful Newcrest Safety Transformation Plan including the NewSafe training program and Critical Control Management program for high risk tasks with a focus on eliminating life changing injuries and fatalities at Brucejack.

For the March 2022 quarter, Newcrest has reported production results from the acquisition date to the end of the March 2022 of 17koz7. Gold production for the full March 2022 quarter of 62koz (including ownership by Pretium from 1 January 2022 to 8 March 2022, and ownership by Newcrest from 9 March 2022 to 31 March 2022) was impacted by lower gold head grade during the period and a significant power outage in January 2022. Refer to the Brucejack production summary on page 13 for further details.

Brucejack guidance for Newcrest's ownership period in FY22 is outlined below4:

For the period 9 March 2022 to 30 June 2022 Metric FY22 Guidance6 Gold production koz 95 - 115 All-In Sustaining Cost $m 130 - 150 - Sustaining capital $m ~20 - Non-Sustaining capital $m ~15 Total capital expenditure $m ~35 Exploration expenditure $m ~12 Depreciation and amortisation $m ~60

Refer to page 9 for an updated Group guidance table which includes Brucejack guidance for Newcrest's ownership period in FY22.

The intensive exploration drilling program continued during the quarter, with drilling results expanding the footprint of the higher grade mineralisation at the new Golden Marmot discovery, which is located outside of the Brucejack Mineral Resource estimate and remains open in all directions. Further high grade intercepts were also identified at North Block and 1080 Level East, confirming the potential for resource growth at the Valley of the Kings deposit. The latest drilling results for Brucejack are included in the March 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights8 Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 FY22

Guidance6 TRIFR10 mhrs 3.7 10.0 8.9 7.7 6.0

Production - gold oz 8,463 9,527 10,674 28,663 35,107 40 - 42koz

- copper t 4,226 4,675 5,475 14,376 17,565 23 - 25kt Head Grade

- gold g/t 0.36 0.33 0.34 0.34 0.41



- copper % 0.41 0.39 0.39 0.40 0.45

Sales

- gold oz 9,222 8,933 11,306 29,462 35,253



- copper t 4,651 4,213 5,817 14,680 17,702

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,537 1,622 1,071 1,384 2,719

All-In Sustaining Cost margin15 $/oz 291 121 651 383 (918)



Gold production of 8koz was 11% lower than the prior period, driven by lower recovery and mill throughput following unplanned downtime to the SAG mill during the quarter combined with freezing of a tailings line. This was partly offset by higher grade as expected in the mine plan.

Red Chris' AISC of $1,537/oz was 5% lower than the prior period driven by higher gold and copper sales volumes, a higher realised copper price and lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Drilling continues to expand the footprint and continuity of the higher grade mineralisation at East Ridge, which is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate and strike extents of this prospect remain open to the east and at depth. The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the March 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc's Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

In the March 2022 quarter, Newcrest received net pre-tax cash flows of ~$32 million from these financing facilities, and has received a total of ~$191 million net pre-tax cash flows since acquisition of the facilities.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the March 2022 quarter is 39koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, the owner of the Fruta del Norte mine.

Guidance Update6,18

Newcrest has updated its Group guidance for FY22 following completion of the Pretium transaction on 9 March 2022 and to reflect its operating and financial performance to date.

Key changes to Group guidance are outlined below:

Gold production is expected to be higher, reflecting the addition of Brucejack for Newcrest's period of ownership and the expectation that Lihir will deliver around the bottom of its original production guidance range (~700koz) for FY22. Production from Fruta del Norte is also expected to be higher, reflecting actual performance for the nine months to 31 March 2022 and Newcrest's estimated attributable production for the June 2022 quarter (based on Lundin Gold's CY22 guidance 6 ).

All-In Sustaining Cost is expected to be lower, reflecting the benefits of a higher realised copper price and the weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on Australian dollar denominated operating costs. This is partly offset by the addition of Brucejack for Newcrest's period of ownership in FY22.

Production stripping (sustaining and non-sustaining) is expected to be lower due to reduced activity at Lihir and Red Chris.

Major capital (non-sustaining) and exploration expenditure is also expected to be lower, mainly due to COVID-19 related disruptions which have impacted project activity.

Guidance for the 12 months ending 30 June 2022



Original Group Brucejack7 Updated Group Production





Gold - koz 1,800 - 2,000 95 - 115 1,925 - 2,025 Copper - kt 125 - 130 - 125 - 130 All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) - Includes production stripping (sustaining) and sustaining capital





AISC - $m 1,840 - 2,040 130 - 150 1,850 - 1,950 Capital Expenditure ($m)





- Production stripping (sustaining) 165 - 175 - 145 - 155 - Production stripping (non-sustaining) 50 - 70 - 45 - 50 - Sustaining capital 440 - 490 ~20 470 - 490 - Major capital (non-sustaining) 890 - 990 ~15 775 - 825 Total Capital Expenditure 1,545 - 1,725 ~35 1,435 - 1,520 Exploration and Depreciation ($m)





Exploration expenditure 150 - 160 ~12 120 - 125 Depreciation and amortisation (including depreciation of production stripping 700 - 750 ~60 700 - 720

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the March 2022 quarter with the exploration decline now progressed to 1,225 metres as at 20 April 2022.

Surface infrastructure installation continued during the period with substantial completion expected in the June 2022 quarter. Key contracts for the Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study are also expected to be awarded in the next quarter, with the Feasibility Study on track for completion in the second half of FY234.

The latest drilling results at Red Chris are included in the March 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Havieron, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is located 45km east of Newcrest's Telfer operation and is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Greatland Gold plc.

Newcrest holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project and has an option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest at fair value. Newcrest continued to progress the process to determine the option price for the 5% interest in accordance with the JVA during the period.

The development of the exploration decline continued to experience poor ground conditions during the quarter with 313 metres complete as at 20 April 2022. Advance rates have been significantly impacted by unfavourable geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions requiring extensive local and surface dewatering, pre-excavation ground treatment and substantial ground support installation. Changes in the design of the decline have been made bringing the first downward spiral to the current chainage which will allow the decline to transition into better ground conditions at depth sooner. As a result of this change development rates are expected to improve towards the end of the next quarter. First ore is now expected in the second half of FY244 (previously anticipated during FY24). Work is ongoing to understand the impact on the overall project schedule, as well as assessing options to recover some of these delays and minimise the associated cost increases. Newcrest is also reviewing the impact of inflationary pressures on future capital expenditure and operating costs as part of the Feasibility Study. Further updates will be provided once this work is complete.

Drilling of the blind bore shaft is now complete and liners have been installed to design depth. This milestone marks a significant reduction in risk to shaft stability during construction.

Key contracts for the Havieron Feasibility Study have been awarded and works to progress the necessary approvals and permits required to commence the development of an operating underground mine and associated infrastructure are ongoing.

The growth drilling program continued during the period with further high grade crescent style mineralisation identified within extensions of the Eastern Breccia. The latest drilling results for the Havieron Project are included in the March 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

Newcrest and its joint venture partner Harmony continue to work with the PNG Government to progress permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project and obtain a Special Mining Lease. Several meetings have been held between representatives of the PNG Government and the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture regarding the potential terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is required for a Special Mining Lease. The discussions have covered a range of fiscal and non-fiscal matters and continue to be constructive.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the March 2022 quarter.

Sustainability Update

Newcrest continued to progress its sustainability commitments during the period.

The development of the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap continued to progress and will outline the key steps for Newcrest to deliver its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Scoping and planning for the trials and studies to support the Roadmap are currently underway.

Other key initiatives for FY22 are progressing in line with expectations, including ongoing actions for the site Greenhouse Gas Management and site Water Efficiency plans.

COVID-19 Update

To date, Newcrest has not experienced any material COVID-19 related disruptions to production or to the supply of goods and services.

The number of COVID-19 cases at Lihir decreased during the period with the site successfully moving to the 'endemic' phase of COVID-19 following a thorough risk review, including extensive consultation with the PNG Government and local Lihirian community. Since adopting this approach, case numbers have remained low and productivity has improved with an increase in workforce availability following reduced isolation requirements. While some project activities have experienced a level of disruption, efforts have been made to minimise their impact on the overall cost and schedule.

Newcrest continues to maintain strong COVID-19 controls at Lihir, focusing on containment through testing, contact tracing, isolation procedures and continuation of the vaccine rollout. There remains a risk of COVID-19 further impacting production at Lihir and this continues to be closely managed.

COVID-19 cases have also been recorded at Cadia, Red Chris, Telfer and Brucejack during the quarter with no material impacts to production, however some project activities have been disrupted. As previously highlighted, all of Newcrest's operations have business continuity plans and contingencies in place which seek to minimise disruptions to the operations in the event that a significant number of operational employees and/or contractors contract the virus. It is expected that these plans will enable operations to effectively manage the COVID-19 risk to production schedules and if there are any material impacts, Newcrest will inform the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

As previously announced, Newcrest expects that the total cost of managing COVID-19 for the 2022 financial year will be in the order of $50-60 million, up from the $35-45 million estimated at the start of the financial year. The increase in COVID-19 related costs is driven by Lihir and reflects the impacts of Government restrictions on travel, absenteeism, isolation requirements and logistical challenges.

Corporate

Board Changes

In March 2022, Newcrest announced that Philip Bainbridge has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 April 2022. See release titled "Newcrest Board Appointment" dated 28 March 2022 for further information.

Acquisition of Pretium Resources

On 9 March 2022, Newcrest completed the acquisition of Pretium. Newcrest issued 72,316,008 common shares and paid C$1.655 billion (~US$1.304 billion) in cash to former Pretium shareholders as consideration for their shares. Pretium has now been delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Community Support Fund

Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end in June 2022. Since its inception it has supported approximately 67 initiatives ranging from immediate health assistance to livelihood restoration and economic recovery across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada (British Columbia), Ecuador and Fiji.

During the period, Newcrest has focused on close out of active initiatives as demand for new initiatives has reduced in conjunction with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. A new Community Support Fund has been approved to commence in July 2022, and will focus on support for improving resilience within Newcrest's operating communities. The new fund will be used to drive strategic social investments in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sandeep Biswas

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Brucejack Production Summary





Newcrest ownership Pretium ownership Pretium and Newcrest ownership Pretium ownership Newcrest ownership Highlights Metric Mar

2022 Qtr7 Mar

2022 Qtr7 Mar

2022 Qtr7 Dec

2021 Qtr7 FY22

Guidance6,7



9 Mar - 31 Mar 1 Jan - 8 Mar 1 Jan - 31 Mar 1 Oct - 31 Dec 9 Mar - 30 Jun Production

- gold

oz 17,001 45,742 62,743 91,644 95 - 115koz Head Grade - gold g/t 7.71 6.67 6.93 8.06

Sales - gold oz 28,312 31,763 60,075 93,722

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,261 1,733 1,510 1,182



Newcrest acquired Brucejack on 9 March 2022. For the March 2022 quarter, Brucejack physicals are reported from the date of acquisition to 31 March 2022, which reflects Newcrest's ownership period. Brucejack physicals for the period 1 January 2022 to 8 March 2022 and 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 were produced under Pretium ownership and are not reflected in Newcrest's FY22 results. FY22 guidance for Brucejack reflects Newcrest's ownership period from 9 March 2022 to 30 June 2022.

Gold Production Summary

March 2022

Quarter Mine

Production Tonnes

(000's)19 Tonnes Treated

(000's) Head

Grade

(g/t Au) Gold Recovery

(%) Gold

Production (oz) Gold

Sales (oz) All-In

Sustaining

Cost

($/oz)2 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 596











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 6,273











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 219











Cadia20 7,088 6,995 0.86 77.0 149,568 126,441 (205) Telfer Open Pit 7,764 4,153 0.64 82.4 70,995



Telfer Underground 569 588 1.25 88.6 20,923



Telfer Dump Leach







4,470



Telfer 8,333 4,741 0.72 83.7 96,388 78,016 1,411 Lihir 8,533 2,975 2.33 75.9 169,486 162,271 1,533 Brucejack7 133 77 7.71 96.8 17,001 28,312 1,261 Red Chris 6,609 1,418 0.36 51.9 8,463 9,222 1,537 Fruta del Norte21







38,933 38,933 895 Total 30,696 16,206 1.08 77.8 479,839 443,194 1,008

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc. Newcrest acquired Brucejack on 9 March 2022. Brucejack physicals are reported from the date of acquisition.

Copper Production Summary

March 2022

Quarter Copper Grade

(%) Copper Recovery

(%) Concentrate Produced

(tonnes) Metal Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.40 83.4 95,526 23,287 Telfer Open Pit 0.07 69.1 21,473 1,902 Telfer Underground 0.32 86.3 15,933 1,619 Telfer 0.10 76.1 37,406 3,521 Red Chris 0.41 72.6 19,045 4,226 Total 0.28 80.9 151,977 31,035

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

March 2022

Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver Production

(oz) Cadia 6,995 128,831 Telfer 4,741 34,890 Lihir 2,975 5,371 Brucejack7 77 19,927 Red Chris 1,418 26,442 Total 16,206 215,461

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest 70% share. Newcrest acquired Brucejack on 9 March 2022. Brucejack physicals are reported from the date of acquisition.

All-In Sustaining Cost: March 2022 Quarter

3 Months to 31 March 2022

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack7 Red Chris Corporate /

Other Group22 Gold Produced oz 149,568 96,388 169,486 17,001 8,463 - 440,906 Mining $/oz prod. 211 761 390 788 2,702 - 470 Milling $/oz prod. 424 453 546 148 1,725 - 491 Administration and other $/oz prod. 148 142 316 657 1,510 - 257 Lease adjustments $/oz prod (4) (44) (6) (25) (118) - (17) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs23 $/oz prod. 195 137 2 181 837 - 120 Royalties $/oz prod. 108 58 45 36 138 - 71 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,331) (276) - (52) (5,522) - (620) Ore inventory adjustments24 $/oz prod. (24) 13 (4) - (20) - (7) Production stripping adjustments24 $/oz prod. - (100) (155) - (1,746) - (115) AOD adjustments24 $/oz prod. - (15) - - - - (3) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (273) 1,129 1,134 1,733 (494) - 647 Gold Sold oz 126,441 78,016 162,271 28,312 9,222 - 404,262 Adjusted operating costs25 $/oz sold (476) 1,085 1,126 1,162 (95) - 592 Corporate general & administrative costs26,27 $/oz sold - - - - - 65 65 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 8 45 13 7 53 - 18 Production stripping (sustaining)28 $/oz sold - 124 162 - - - 89 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 18 - - - - 3 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 259 66 225 77 1,471 7 230 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold - 19 1 - - - 4 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 54 6 15 108 - 18 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold (205) 1,411 1,533 1,261 1,537 72 1,019 Growth and development costs27 $/oz sold - - - - - 3 3 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)28 $/oz sold - - - - 1,603 - 37 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)29 $/oz sold 840 - 146 30 2,198 32 406 Exploration

(non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 12 - 26 431 43 57 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 4 - - - 65 5 7 All-In Cost $/oz sold 639 1,423 1,679 1,317 5,834 155 1,529

















Depreciation and amortisation30 $/oz sold 310 282 441 470 1,701 12 412

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

All-In Sustaining Cost: Nine months to 31 March 2022

9 Months to 31 March 2022

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack7 Red Chris Corporate /

Other Group22 Gold Produced oz 373,936 310,107 474,512 17,001 28,663 - 1,204,220 Mining $/oz prod. 256 748 360 788 2,142 - 476 Milling $/oz prod. 461 461 637 148 1,386 - 548 Administration and other $/oz prod. 176 125 369 657 1,507 - 277 Lease adjustments $/oz prod (5) (40) (7) (25) (100) - (17) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs23 $/oz prod. 215 148 3 181 806 - 128 Royalties $/oz prod. 102 62 46 36 100 - 69 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,384) (315) (1) (52) (5,010) - (631) Ore inventory adjustments24 $/oz prod. (47) (17) 54 - (23) - 1 Production stripping adjustments24 $/oz prod. - (61) (187) - (1,230) - (118) AOD adjustments24 $/oz prod. - (6) - - - - (2) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (226) 1,105 1,274 1,733 (422) - 731 Gold Sold oz 351,295 283,455 459,730 28,312 29,462 - 1,152,255 Adjusted operating costs25 $/oz sold (305) 1,078 1,284 1,162 (527) - 699 Corporate general & administrative costs26,27 $/oz sold - - - - - 65 65 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 8 56 14 7 49 - 23 Production stripping (sustaining)28 $/oz sold - 67 192 - - - 93 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 7 - - - - 2 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 273 102 220 77 1,765 8 252 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold - 18 1 - - - 5 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 5 43 7 15 97 - 17 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold (19) 1,371 1,718 1,261 1,384 73 1,156 Growth and development costs27 $/oz sold - - - - - 5 5 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)28 $/oz sold - - - - 1,198 - 31 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)29 $/oz sold 1,224 - 126 30 2,021 30 507 Exploration

(non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 15 - 26 461 50 66 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 6 - - - 67 5 8 All-In Cost $/oz sold 1,211 1,386 1,844 1,317 5,131 163 1,773

















Depreciation and amortisation30 $/oz sold 327 284 424 470 1,405 12 398

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.







Simplified Lihir Pit Material Flow: March 2022 Quarter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/121967_ncfig1.jpg







Simplified Lihir Process Flow: March 2022 Quarter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/121967_ncfig2.jpg

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's operational performance including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 Gold production - Newcrest operations oz 440,906 401,552 361,762 1,204,220 1,456,521 Gold production - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 38,933 34,533 34,452 107,918 94,469 Gold production oz 479,839 436,085 396,214 1,312,138 1,550,990

The production outcome for Fruta del Norte are shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share and have been sourced from Lundin Gold's news releases.

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Mar

2022 Qtr21 Dec

2021 Qtr11 Sep

2021 Qtr11 YTD

FY2211,21 YTD

FY2111,12 All-in Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $m 412 460 461 1,333 1,398 All-in Sustaining Cost - Fruta del Norte (32%) $m 35 25 29 89 62 All-In Sustaining Cost $m 447 485 490 1,422 1,459













Gold ounces sold - Newcrest operations oz 404,262 397,910 350,083 1,152,255 1,450,909 Gold ounces sold - Fruta del Norte (32%) oz 38,933 34,712 35,714 109,359 80,050 Total gold ounces sold oz 443,194 432,623 385,796 1,261,613 1,530,959













All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,019 1,155 1,316 1,156 963 All-In Sustaining - Fruta del Norte (32%) $/oz 895 715 804 814 769 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,008 1,120 1,269 1,127 953

Due to timing of Lundin Gold's March 2022 quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, of Fruta del Norte's AISC for the March 2022 quarter. The AISC estimate was derived by taking the mid-point of Lundin Gold's CY22 AISC guidance of $860-930/oz (released 23 February 2022). For the purposes of AISC, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. Newcrest will restate its March quarter AISC outcome once the outcomes for Fruta del Norte's March quarter are known.

All-In Sustaining Cost margin Metric Mar

2022 Qtr Dec

2021 Qtr Sep

2021 Qtr YTD

FY22 YTD

FY21 Realised gold price14 $/oz 1,828 1,743 1,722 1,767 1,801 All-In Sustaining Cost - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,019 1,155 1,316 1,156 963 All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 809 588 406 611 838

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121967