Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 06:04
37 Laines: Edward Snowden revealed as John Dobbertin - the final pseudonymous member of 2016's setup process for privacy-preserving cryptocurrency Zcash, confirmed in Zcash Media's latest video

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zcash Media, a division of 37 Laines, today has officially confirmed Edward Snowden, world famous privacy advocate and NSA whistleblower, is John Dobbertin - the pseudonymous participant in Zcash's trusted setup process. The revelation has been validated by Edward Snowden himself in an exclusive interview with Zcash Media in their short Zcash educational video The End of Zcash's Trusted Setup: Who is John Dobbertin? that aired on Zcash Media's newly launched YouTube and Odysee Channels.