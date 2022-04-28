Talenthouse AG: Talenthouse has acquired Creative Commission, the leading platform for creative jobs in the music industry

Talenthouse also hired the team who built Sponsokit, a data-driven AI based Software platform for influencer marketing

BAAR, Switzerland, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talenthouse AG (SIX THAG) expands its music industry vertical through the acquisition of Creative Commission, adding a loyal user base of subscribers and a vast roster of world-renowned record companies and music artists to its community. Creative Commission has facilitated over $12 million in work to creatives through their platform since inception, and are now bringing over 800 job-opportunities per year, effectively more than doubling Talenthouse client bespoke briefs.

Creative Commission, headquartered in London, is the leading platform connecting creatives with the music industry, and brings together its community of a large membership base with clients including Warner Music, UMG, Sony Music, Columbia Music, Interscope Records, Atlantic Records and Virgin Records.

In the past, superstars such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Robbie Williams have commissioned creative content through Creative Commission for their album campaigns and tours, including animations, album artwork and social assets.

The signing of the acquisition took place on the evening of 27th of April 2022. The contracting parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price.

Talenthouse also hired the team who built Sponsokit and acquired the AI based, data driven software platform for influencer marketing of Sponsokit. Both parties agreed to keep the purchase price of the transaction confidential. Talenthouse uses the software on the one hand as an additional campaign management tool, which is particularly useful as an add on to Talenthouse client briefs, on the other hand to enhance their data analytics, which is key to providing improvements in service. The founders (Armend Avdijaj, Gaelle Walrave and Philippe Brule) are very much looking forward to adding their built technology to the group offering.

Clare McKeeve, CEO Talenthouse says: "We are super excited about the acquisition of Creative Commission. It will strengthen Talenthouse's relationships with the entertainment and music industries. The acquisition is an important step in our vertical expansion strategy, always with the aim of providing more work and opportunities for our community of creatives. We look forward to growing the existing Creative Commission platform and welcoming Nick Clark and Matt Proud to Talenthouse. Additionally, I am pleased to welcome the experienced team of business minded data-engineers from Sponsokit bringing additional analytical capabilities to Talenthouse."

Nick Clark, Co-Founder & Director at Creative Commission adds: "We're excited to be joining Talenthouse to further expand our global reach and physical presence in the music industry. As the go-to connectors for record labels and artist managers since 2013, this deal will greatly increase the volume of paid freelance jobs for our amazing community of creators as we enter exciting new territories across the globe. We can't wait to get started!"

Reminder of the publication date of Financial Results Q1 / 2022: 10 May 2022

About Talenthouse AG

Talenthouse AG is a technology platform company, working with the world's largest creative community of over 14m members, to produce the highest quality digital content for many of the largest companies globally, including Netflix and Snap. Talenthouse AG, which unites the creative platforms of Talenthouse, EyeEm, Ello, Zooppa and Jovoto, is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it is also opening up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London with offices in LA, NYC, Berlin, Venice and Philadelphia. For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com

About Creative Commission

Creative Commission specialises in connecting freelance visual creators with the music industry. Established in 2013 and headquartered in London, the freelance jobs platform has successfully managed thousands of creative briefs for its superstar clients across five key creative spheres: video, animation, design, photography and digital. The company regularly works with major record labels Sony, Universal and Warner to help hire top creative freelancers, studios and agencies from across the globe. http://creative-commission.com

