Pixium Vision: Results of Combined General Meeting held on April 19, 2022

Results of Combined General Meeting held on April 19, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 22, 2022





Paris, France, April28, 2022 - 07:00 CET - The Combined Shareholders Meeting of Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, was held in Paris on on April 19, 2022 and adopted all the resolutions put to the vote relating to the granting to the Board of financial delegations, of delegations and authorisations allowing the allocation of equity warrants, free shares and stock options and relating to the maximum amount to be allocated to the directors as compensation for their activities.

The shareholders are informed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 22 June 2022 at 10 a.m. at the registered office of the Company.

Information and documents relating to the Annual General Meeting of 22 June 2022 will be available on the Company's website as from the date of the notice to shareholders, in accordance with applicable laws and

regulations.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

