NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31, 2021

Paris, April 28, 2022,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as of December 31, 2021.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communication calendar

Annual general meeting and activity update Wednesday, June 1, 2022

H1 2022 results Friday, July 29, 2022

Business update Thursday, October 20, 2022

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press Relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem develops, markets and operates the NetgemTV digital entertainment platform which allows telecommunications operators and digital content publishers to create or boost their entertainment offers in streaming mode, accessible on all screens, supplemented if necessary by optimized WiFi SuperStream. Netgem deploys NetgemTV in Europe and the United States, according to a B2B "Content-as-a-Service" model, requiring no infrastructure investment and generating recurring income over time, indexed to the number of active end-users. With more than 25 years of experience in the digital entertainment market, Netgem has acquired the recognition of leading telecommunications operators, the know-how necessary to conclude agreements with the largest content owners, and the right combination of hardware and software technological skills to offer its customers the most robust solutions.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

