- (PLX AI) - Stora Enso Q1 sales EUR 2,798 million vs. estimate EUR 2,703 million.
- • Q1 operational EBIT EUR 503 million vs. estimate EUR 426 million
- • Q1 pretax profit EUR 374 million
- • Q1 net income EUR 287 million
- • Sustained commercial momentum is supported by the market demand for Stora Enso's products across all divisions, the company said
- • To manage volatility, measures such as pricing, flexibility in sourcing and logistics, as well as hedging are in place: Stora Enso
STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de