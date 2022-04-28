Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2023

HELSINKI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 April 2022 at 8:30 EEST

Financial report dates in 2023

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2023. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Tuesday 31 January 2023 Financial Statement for the full year 2022 Tuesday 25 April 2023 Interim Report for January-March 2023 Friday 21 July 2023 Half-year Report for January-June 2023 Tuesday 24 October 2023 Interim Report for January-September 2023

The financial reports are published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2022, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website on 14 February 2023.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 16 March 2023. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

