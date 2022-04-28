Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Half-year Report

28 April 2022

Hydrogen Future Industries PLC

("Hydrogen Future Industries" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Period Ended 31 January 2022



Hydrogen Future Industries (AQSE:HFI), a hydrogen focused investment company engaged in the development of proprietary wind and water-based hydrogen production systems, presents its interim results for the period ended 31 January 2022.

Highlights

Shares admitted to trading on AQSE Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market on 1 December 2021

Raised gross proceeds of £2.23 million to pursue a strategy to identify investment opportunities within the Hydrogen Economy

On 29 March 2022 , announced the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, HFI Energy Systems Limited("HESL"), to develop proprietary wind and water-based hydrogen production systems, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage

Timothy Blake appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HESL to lead this development

Cash balance at period end of £1.9 million

Daniel Maling, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

"The period saw Hydrogen Future Industries list on the AQSE Growth Market as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company with a strategy to identify investment and acquisition opportunities within the Hydrogen Economy. I am delighted to report that we are executing on this strategy and are now actively engaged in the development of proprietary wind and water-based hydrogen production systems. We expect 2022 to continue as an exciting year of news flow for Hydrogen Future Industries."

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results for the period to 31 January 2022.

The period saw Hydrogen Future Industries successfully raise £2.23 million and list on the AQSE Growth Market as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. The Company's strategy is to identify investment and acquisition opportunities within the Hydrogen Economy and I am delighted to report that we are executing on this strategy.

The Company listed on 1 December 2021 shortly after COP 26, as the global investment community was waking up to the potential of hydrogen and as the decarbonisation agenda continued to gather pace. The response to our strategy to invest in projects across the Hydrogen Economy showed itself to be overwhelmingly positive at the time of listing and the opportunity has only become more compelling with our first investment in the sector.

The Hydrogen Economy

The 'Hydrogen Economy' refers to a vision that the Company shares of using hydrogen as a clean, low-carbon energy resource to meet a portion of the world's energy needs. The potential of hydrogen is already being realised to replace traditional fossil fuels and form a substantial part of a global clean energy portfolio - particularly within transportation sectors - and the Hydrogen Council predicts the global hydrogen market will grow to US$2.5 trillion by 2050, meeting 18% of global energy demand.

A limiting factor to the expansive growth of the Hydrogen Economy has been the high cost of production of green hydrogen, which refers to hydrogen produced entirely from renewable sources, and this is largely due to the cost of renewable energy generation. The cost of green hydrogen production currently sits at anywhere between US$4 and US$6 per kilogram and must be reduced to under US$2 to meet global targets this decade.

Financial Review

For the period from incorporation on 13 July 2021 to 31 January 2022, the Company reported a net loss of £293,339, mostly relating to administrative expenses related to the listing on AQSE Growth Market and investment due diligence. The Company maintained a strong balance sheet position as at 31 January 2022, holding cash at the period end of £1,906,136.

Post-period events

HFI Energy Systems Limited

The Company established HFI Energy Systems Limited ("HESL"), to drive the strategy of bringing down the cost of green hydrogen production by developing proprietary wind and water-based hydrogen production systems, incorporating hydrogen compression and storage.

On 29 March 2022 Timothy Blake was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of HESL to lead the development of this green hydrogen technology opportunity. Mr Blake has considerable experience in the development of efficient turbine systems, an area in which he has specialised for the past 12 years and written multiple patents. The intention is for the Company, through HESL, to develop systems which reduce the generation costs of green hydrogen production significantly and can provide on-demand energy storage in the form of hydrogen at a fraction of the cost of lithium-ion battery storage in a variety of locations. Prior to working on the development of turbine systems, Mr Blake spent several years and built a niche and highly regarded network in the motorsport and transportation industries, working alongside companies that include Lexus/Toyota, General Motors, and Airbus.

Outlook

We expect 2022 to continue as an exciting year for Hydrogen Future Industries and look forward to updating shareholders and the market on our development progress.

Daniel Maling

Non-Executive Chairman

27 April 2022

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

HYDROGEN FUTURE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 JANUARY 2022



Unaudited

Period ended

31 January

2022 Notes £ Continuing operations Administrative expenses (293,339) Operating loss (293,339) Finance income - Loss before taxation (293,339) Income tax 8 - Loss for the period from continuing operations (293,339) Total loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company - Other comprehensive income - Total comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (293,339) Basic & dilutive earnings per ordinary share (pence) 9 (2.45)



HYDROGEN FUTURE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2022

The notes form an integral part of the unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.



Unaudited

As at

31 January

2022 £ Notes NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments 114,495 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 114,495 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 1,906,136 Trade & other receivables 38,689 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,944,825 TOTAL ASSETS 2,059,320 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 52,287 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 52,287 TOTAL LIABILITIES 52,287 NET ASSETS 2,007,033 EQUITY Share capital 10 298,000 Share premium 10 1,972,500 Share based payment reserves 11 29,872 Retained earnings (293,339) TOTAL EQUITY 2,007,033

The notes form an integral part of the unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.





HYDROGEN FUTURE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 JANUARY 2022

Share capital Share premium Share based payment reserve Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ £ £ Loss for the period - - - (293,339) (293,339) Other comprehensive income - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - (293,339) (293,339) Transactions with owners in own capacity Ordinary shares issued on incorporation 500 - - - 500 Ordinary shares issued in the period 297,500 2,007,000 - - 2,304,500 Warrants issued - - 29,872 - 29,872 Share issue costs - (34,500) - - (34,500) Transactions with owners in own capacity 298,000 1,972,500 29,872 - 2,300,372 Balance as at 31 January 2022 298,000 1,972,500 29,872 (293,339) 2,007,033











HYDROGEN FUTURE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW

FOR THE PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 JANUARY 2022



Unaudited

Period ended

31 January

2022 £ Cash flow from operating activities Loss before income tax (293,339) Adjustments for Share based payment 29,872 Changes in working capital: Increase in other receivables (38,689) Increase in trade payables 38,550 Increase in other payables 13,737 Net cash used in operating activities (249,869) Cashflows from investing activities Investment in LGT (114,495) Net cash used in investing activities (114,495) Cashflows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares 2,305,000 Share issue costs (34,500) Net cash flow from financing activities 2,270,500 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,906,136 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period - Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,906,136







HYDROGEN FUTURE INDUSTRIES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 JANUARY 2022

1 General information

The Company was incorporated on 13 July 2021 in England and Wales with Registered Number 13508782 under the Companies Act 2006.

The address of its registered office is Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF, United Kingdom.

The principal activity of the Company is to seek suitable investment opportunities in the natural resources sector with a particular focus on the hydrogen industry.

The Company commenced trading on the AQSE Growth Market on 1 December 2021.

2 Accounting policies

IAS 8 requires that the directors shall use their judgement in developing and applying accounting policies that result in information which is relevant to the economic decision-making needs of users, that are reliable, free from bias, prudent, complete and represent faithfully the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the entity.

3 Basis of preparation

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AQSE Rules and International Accounting Standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under UK-adopted international accounting standards ("IFRS").

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements". The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements but have been prepared in accordance with the existing accounting policies of the Company.

The Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period from incorporation to 31 January 2022 are unaudited.

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRS for each type of asset, liability, income and expense.

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements are presented in Great British Pounds Sterling ("£") unless otherwise stated, which is the Company's functional and presentational currency.

No comparative figures have been presented as the unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements cover the period from incorporation on 13 July 2021.

4 Going concern

The directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the Company has the adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As of April 2022, the Company has in excess of £1.5 million cash at bank and the directors have assessed that the strength of the balance sheet position in conjunction with a reasonable expenditure forecast for the foreseeable future means the Company will have sufficient resources to meet its obligations.

The Company, therefore, continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

5 Accounting policies

The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements as were applied in the preparation of the Company's historical financial information for the period ended 20 September 2021, as included in the admission document, except for the impact of the adoption of the standards and interpretations described below and new accounting policies adopted as a result of changes in the Company.

Standards and interpretations adopted in the period

There were no new standards or interpretations adopted by the Company in the period.

Standards and interpretations issued and not yet effective:

Standards, amendments and interpretations that are not yet effective and have not been early adopted are as follows:

Standard Impact on initial application Effective date IFRS 3 Reference to Conceptual Framework 1 January 2022 IAS 37 Onerous contracts 1 January 2022 IAS 16 Proceeds before intended use 1 January 2022 Annual improvements 2018-2020 Cycle 1 January 2022 IFRS 17 Insurance contracts 1 January 2023 IAS 8 Accounting estimates 1 January 2023 IAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current. 1 January 2023

6 Critical accounting estimates and judgments

In preparing the unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the directors have to make judgments on how to apply the Company's accounting policies and make estimates about the future. Estimates and judgements are continuously evaluated based on historical experiences and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may deviate from these estimates and assumptions.

The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the reporting date that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year, are described below.

7 Employees and directors' remuneration

There were no employees of the Company in the period under review, other than the directors. Directors' remuneration for the period was as follows:

Total remuneration to

31 January

2022

£ Daniel Maling 5,215 David Ormerod 6,954 Fungai Ndoro 3,477 Amir Khayat* 2,000 17,646

*Resigned prior to admission to AQSE Growth Market

8 Income tax



Period ended

31 January

2022

£ Current tax - Deferred tax - Income tax expense -

Income tax can be reconciled to the loss in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as follows:

Period ended

31 January 2022 £ Loss before taxation (293,339) Tax at the UK corporation tax rate of 19% (55,734) Tax losses on which no deferred tax asset has been recognised 55,734 -

The corporation tax rate for the year beginning 1 April 2022 to remain at 19% and from 1 April 2023 to increase to 25%. The impact of this rate change has been considered in these unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

9 Earnings per Ordinary Share

There were no potentially dilutive instruments in issue at the period end.

As at 31 January 2022 Earnings

£ Weighted average number of ordinary shares Per-share amount

(pence) Basic and dilutive earnings per ordinary share Earnings attributable to shareholders (293,339) 11,955,198 (2.45)

There is no difference between the diluted loss per share and the basic loss per share presented. Share options and warrants could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future but were not included in the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive for the period presented.

10 Share capital & share premium

Ordinary shares Share capital Share premium Total # £ £ £ Issue of ordinary shares on incorporation1 50,000 500 - 500 Issue of ordinary shares 2 5,850,000 58,500 - 58,500 Issue of ordinary shares 3 1,600,000 16,000 - 16,000 Issue of ordinary shares4 22,300,000 223,000 2,007,000 2,230,000 Share issue costs - - (34,500) (34,500) At 31 January 2022 29,800,000 298,000 1,972,500 2,270,500

1 On incorporation on 13 July 2021 the Company issued 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 at their nominal value of £0.01.

2 On 10 September 2021, the Company issued 5,850,000 ordinary shares at their nominal value of £0.01.

3 On 23 September 2021, the Company issued 1,600,000 ordinary shares at their nominal value of £0.01.

4 On admission to the AQSE Growth Market on 1 December 2021, 22,300,000 shares were issued at a placing price of £0.10.

11 Share based payment reserve

Total

£ Broker warrants issued 1 5,048 Advisor warrants issued2 24,824 At 31 January 2022 29,872

1 On 29 October 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to issue 150,000 broker warrants to Peterhouse Capital Limited subject to and conditional on admission. The broker warrants are exercisable at the price of £0.10 per ordinary share and are exercisable, either in whole or part, for a period of three years from the date of admission.

2 On 22 November 2021 the Company created a warrant instrument, pursuant to which 400,000 warrants were issued to Cairn Financial Advisors as advisor warrants to subscribe on a 1:1 basis per Ordinary Share. The advisor warrants are exercisable at £0.05 per Ordinary Share and are exercisable either in whole or in part for a period of five years from the date of Admission.

On 10 September 2021 and 23 September 2021, 5.9m and 1.6m warrants were issued respectively, linked to existing shares. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share at a price of £0.05 for a period of three years from grant.

The estimated fair values of options which fall under IFRS 2, and the inputs used in the Black-Scholes pricing model to calculate those fair values are as follows:

Date of grant Number of warrants Share price Exercise price Expected volatility Expected life Risk free rate Expected dividends 1 Dec 2021 150,000 £0.10 £0.10 50.00% 3 15.00% 0.00% 1 Dec 2021 400,000 £0.10 £0.05 50.00% 5 15.00% 0.00%

Warrants

Number of warrants Exercise price Expiry date On incorporation Issued on 10 September 2021 5,900,000 £0.05 10 September 2023 Issued on 23 September 2021 1,600,000 £0.05 23 September 2023 Issued on 1 December 2021 150,000 £0.10 1 December 2024 Issued on 1 December 2021 400,000 £0.05 1 December 2026 As at 31 January 2022 8,050,000

The weighted average exercise price of the warrants exercisable at 31 January 2022 is £0.051

The weighted average time to expiry of the warrants as at 31 January 2022 is 1.80 years.

The total warrants issued in September 2021 were issued alongside the placing of ordinary shares and, as such, are not fair valued separately.

12 Related party transactions

Directors Shares & Warrants

On incorporation, the Company issued 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 at £0.01 per ordinary share to Orana Corporate LLP, an entity of which director Daniel Maling is a partner.

Subsequently, shares were subscribed to the founding shareholders and 1,750,000 transferred to directors, including 1,000,000 shares to Daniel Maling, 500,000 shares to David Ormerod and 250,000 shares to Fungai Ndoro. Daniel Maling, David Ormerod and Fungai Ndoro were all directors of the Company at the end of the period. All of the shares held by Daniel Maling, David Ormerod and Fungai Ndoro were paid up during the period.

In connection with the founders' shares, subscribers were issued with warrants on a 1:1 basis. Consequently, the directors held the following warrants at period:

- Daniel Maling: 1,000,000

-David Ormerod: 500,000

- Fungai Ndoro: 250,000

The warrants give the directors the option to subscribe for ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis at £0.10 for a period of two years from grant.

Service Agreements

Orana Corporate LLP, of which director Daniel Maling is a partner, has a service agreement with the Company for the provision of accounting and company secretarial services. In the period, Orana Corporate LLP received £10,000 for these services from the Company.

13 Ultimate controlling party

As at 31 January 2022, there was no ultimate controlling party of the Company.

14 Events subsequent to period end

Formation of wholly owned subsidiary - HFI Energy Systems Ltd

On 29 March 2022, the Company formed the wholly owned subsidiary HESL to assist in the development of proprietary wind and water-based hydrogen production systems. The Company appointed Timothy Blake as the CEO due to his significant experience in the field and David Ormerod will act as the sole director.

15 Approval of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements

The unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022.





