Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
09:10 Uhr
4,660 Euro
-0,020
-0,43 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6604,84009:44
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

28 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 396.2801 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 401 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 393 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,665,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,425,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
723395.00 08:25:3600058509246TRLO0LSE
1098395.00 08:25:3600058509247TRLO0LSE
65395.00 08:25:3600058509248TRLO0LSE
400394.50 08:25:3600058509250TRLO0LSE
670395.00 08:25:3600058509251TRLO0LSE
400395.00 08:25:3600058509252TRLO0LSE
244394.50 08:25:3800058509270TRLO0LSE
1605394.50 08:28:1400058509562TRLO0LSE
1781393.50 08:28:3900058509597TRLO0LSE
1530393.00 08:33:3600058510084TRLO0LSE
400396.00 08:46:5300058510656TRLO0LSE
1415399.50 08:59:2000058511161TRLO0LSE
63399.50 09:01:4500058511261TRLO0LSE
1340399.50 09:01:4500058511262TRLO0LSE
1341399.00 09:03:4400058511336TRLO0LSE
93399.00 09:12:2000058511552TRLO0LSE
1466399.00 09:12:2000058511553TRLO0LSE
400399.00 09:13:2000058511594TRLO0LSE
207399.00 09:13:2000058511595TRLO0LSE
287399.00 09:13:2000058511596TRLO0LSE
100399.00 09:35:0000058512553TRLO0LSE
1447399.00 09:35:0000058512554TRLO0LSE
38399.00 09:48:3500058513036TRLO0LSE
1391399.00 09:48:3500058513037TRLO0LSE
500398.50 09:48:3500058513038TRLO0LSE
500398.50 09:48:3500058513039TRLO0LSE
11398.50 09:48:3500058513040TRLO0LSE
224399.00 10:35:3700058514936TRLO0LSE
196399.00 10:35:3700058514937TRLO0LSE
953399.00 10:35:3700058514938TRLO0LSE
1471399.00 11:34:5900058517437TRLO0LSE
1311399.00 11:34:5900058517438TRLO0LSE
1381399.00 11:34:5900058517439TRLO0LSE
359399.50 11:39:1000058517616TRLO0LSE
612399.50 11:39:1000058517617TRLO0LSE
19399.50 11:39:1000058517618TRLO0LSE
1435401.00 11:56:4000058518526TRLO0LSE
51400.50 11:56:5900058518534TRLO0LSE
1384400.50 11:56:5900058518535TRLO0LSE
446400.00 12:01:0600058518700TRLO0LSE
1298400.00 12:01:0600058518701TRLO0LSE
65399.50 12:02:4900058518842TRLO0LSE
867399.50 12:02:5000058518843TRLO0LSE
486399.50 12:02:5200058518844TRLO0LSE
1459398.50 12:24:3100058519840TRLO0LSE
137398.50 12:24:3100058519841TRLO0LSE
151399.00 12:30:1000058520380TRLO0LSE
171399.00 12:30:1000058520381TRLO0LSE
393399.00 12:30:1000058520382TRLO0LSE
400399.00 12:30:1000058520383TRLO0LSE
315399.00 12:30:1000058520384TRLO0LSE
1373398.50 12:53:5600058521335TRLO0LSE
14398.50 13:19:5600058522384TRLO0LSE
173398.50 13:19:5600058522385TRLO0LSE
400398.50 13:19:5600058522386TRLO0LSE
273398.50 13:19:5600058522387TRLO0LSE
39398.50 13:19:5600058522388TRLO0LSE
1526398.00 13:24:0300058522597TRLO0LSE
700398.00 13:24:0300058522599TRLO0LSE
500398.00 13:24:0300058522600TRLO0LSE
301398.00 13:24:0300058522601TRLO0LSE
1582396.50 13:51:3800058523875TRLO0LSE
1318396.50 13:51:3800058523876TRLO0LSE
45396.50 13:51:3800058523877TRLO0LSE
259395.50 13:51:3800058523878TRLO0LSE
1358395.50 13:51:3800058523879TRLO0LSE
118394.50 14:05:5800058524620TRLO0LSE
603394.50 14:05:5800058524621TRLO0LSE
541394.50 14:05:5800058524622TRLO0LSE
35394.50 14:05:5800058524623TRLO0LSE
72394.50 14:05:5800058524624TRLO0LSE
635394.00 14:33:0500058527561TRLO0LSE
63394.00 14:33:0800058527568TRLO0LSE
316394.00 14:41:0500058528681TRLO0LSE
38394.00 14:41:0500058528682TRLO0LSE
157394.00 14:41:1900058528782TRLO0LSE
20394.00 14:41:1900058528783TRLO0LSE
454395.00 14:42:2100058529117TRLO0LSE
607395.00 14:42:2100058529118TRLO0LSE
471395.00 14:42:2100058529119TRLO0LSE
2395.00 14:42:2100058529120TRLO0LSE
322395.00 14:43:5100058529306TRLO0LSE
380395.00 14:43:5100058529307TRLO0LSE
87395.00 14:43:5100058529308TRLO0LSE
674395.00 14:43:5100058529309TRLO0LSE
1335394.50 14:47:1300058529753TRLO0LSE
1335394.00 14:52:1300058530702TRLO0LSE
1625394.00 14:52:1300058530703TRLO0LSE
830393.50 15:05:2300058532589TRLO0LSE
158393.50 15:05:2300058532590TRLO0LSE
132393.50 15:05:2300058532591TRLO0LSE
316393.50 15:05:2300058532592TRLO0LSE
144393.50 15:11:2300058533339TRLO0LSE
1316393.50 15:11:2300058533340TRLO0LSE
194393.50 15:16:4800058533903TRLO0LSE
384393.50 15:16:4800058533904TRLO0LSE
884393.50 15:16:4800058533905TRLO0LSE
905394.50 16:02:3300058538960TRLO0LSE
6112394.50 16:02:3300058538961TRLO0LSE
1084395.00 16:02:3400058538963TRLO0LSE
4395.00 16:02:3400058538965TRLO0LSE
1411395.00 16:02:3400058538966TRLO0LSE
1344394.50 16:02:5300058539073TRLO0LSE
222394.50 16:02:5300058539074TRLO0LSE
25394.50 16:03:0100058539087TRLO0LSE
1386394.50 16:03:0100058539088TRLO0LSE
404394.00 16:06:4800058539489TRLO0LSE
936394.00 16:06:4800058539490TRLO0LSE
1380394.00 16:06:4800058539491TRLO0LSE
400394.00 16:06:4800058539492TRLO0LSE
1232394.00 16:06:4800058539493TRLO0LSE
674394.00 16:17:0100058540860TRLO0LSE
25394.00 16:17:0100058540861TRLO0LSE
211394.00 16:17:0100058540862TRLO0LSE
572394.00 16:17:0100058540863TRLO0LSE
89394.00 16:17:4100058540979TRLO0LSE
717394.00 16:17:4100058540980TRLO0LSE
116393.50 16:18:5900058541244TRLO0LSE
860393.50 16:18:5900058541245TRLO0LSE
400393.50 16:20:3700058541541TRLO0LSE
26393.50 16:20:3700058541542TRLO0LSE
205393.50 16:21:3700058541641TRLO0LSE
52393.50 16:21:3700058541642TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.