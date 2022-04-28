Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

28 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 396.2801 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 401 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 393 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,665,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,425,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 723 395.00 08:25:36 00058509246TRLO0 LSE 1098 395.00 08:25:36 00058509247TRLO0 LSE 65 395.00 08:25:36 00058509248TRLO0 LSE 400 394.50 08:25:36 00058509250TRLO0 LSE 670 395.00 08:25:36 00058509251TRLO0 LSE 400 395.00 08:25:36 00058509252TRLO0 LSE 244 394.50 08:25:38 00058509270TRLO0 LSE 1605 394.50 08:28:14 00058509562TRLO0 LSE 1781 393.50 08:28:39 00058509597TRLO0 LSE 1530 393.00 08:33:36 00058510084TRLO0 LSE 400 396.00 08:46:53 00058510656TRLO0 LSE 1415 399.50 08:59:20 00058511161TRLO0 LSE 63 399.50 09:01:45 00058511261TRLO0 LSE 1340 399.50 09:01:45 00058511262TRLO0 LSE 1341 399.00 09:03:44 00058511336TRLO0 LSE 93 399.00 09:12:20 00058511552TRLO0 LSE 1466 399.00 09:12:20 00058511553TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 09:13:20 00058511594TRLO0 LSE 207 399.00 09:13:20 00058511595TRLO0 LSE 287 399.00 09:13:20 00058511596TRLO0 LSE 100 399.00 09:35:00 00058512553TRLO0 LSE 1447 399.00 09:35:00 00058512554TRLO0 LSE 38 399.00 09:48:35 00058513036TRLO0 LSE 1391 399.00 09:48:35 00058513037TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 09:48:35 00058513038TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 09:48:35 00058513039TRLO0 LSE 11 398.50 09:48:35 00058513040TRLO0 LSE 224 399.00 10:35:37 00058514936TRLO0 LSE 196 399.00 10:35:37 00058514937TRLO0 LSE 953 399.00 10:35:37 00058514938TRLO0 LSE 1471 399.00 11:34:59 00058517437TRLO0 LSE 1311 399.00 11:34:59 00058517438TRLO0 LSE 1381 399.00 11:34:59 00058517439TRLO0 LSE 359 399.50 11:39:10 00058517616TRLO0 LSE 612 399.50 11:39:10 00058517617TRLO0 LSE 19 399.50 11:39:10 00058517618TRLO0 LSE 1435 401.00 11:56:40 00058518526TRLO0 LSE 51 400.50 11:56:59 00058518534TRLO0 LSE 1384 400.50 11:56:59 00058518535TRLO0 LSE 446 400.00 12:01:06 00058518700TRLO0 LSE 1298 400.00 12:01:06 00058518701TRLO0 LSE 65 399.50 12:02:49 00058518842TRLO0 LSE 867 399.50 12:02:50 00058518843TRLO0 LSE 486 399.50 12:02:52 00058518844TRLO0 LSE 1459 398.50 12:24:31 00058519840TRLO0 LSE 137 398.50 12:24:31 00058519841TRLO0 LSE 151 399.00 12:30:10 00058520380TRLO0 LSE 171 399.00 12:30:10 00058520381TRLO0 LSE 393 399.00 12:30:10 00058520382TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 12:30:10 00058520383TRLO0 LSE 315 399.00 12:30:10 00058520384TRLO0 LSE 1373 398.50 12:53:56 00058521335TRLO0 LSE 14 398.50 13:19:56 00058522384TRLO0 LSE 173 398.50 13:19:56 00058522385TRLO0 LSE 400 398.50 13:19:56 00058522386TRLO0 LSE 273 398.50 13:19:56 00058522387TRLO0 LSE 39 398.50 13:19:56 00058522388TRLO0 LSE 1526 398.00 13:24:03 00058522597TRLO0 LSE 700 398.00 13:24:03 00058522599TRLO0 LSE 500 398.00 13:24:03 00058522600TRLO0 LSE 301 398.00 13:24:03 00058522601TRLO0 LSE 1582 396.50 13:51:38 00058523875TRLO0 LSE 1318 396.50 13:51:38 00058523876TRLO0 LSE 45 396.50 13:51:38 00058523877TRLO0 LSE 259 395.50 13:51:38 00058523878TRLO0 LSE 1358 395.50 13:51:38 00058523879TRLO0 LSE 118 394.50 14:05:58 00058524620TRLO0 LSE 603 394.50 14:05:58 00058524621TRLO0 LSE 541 394.50 14:05:58 00058524622TRLO0 LSE 35 394.50 14:05:58 00058524623TRLO0 LSE 72 394.50 14:05:58 00058524624TRLO0 LSE 635 394.00 14:33:05 00058527561TRLO0 LSE 63 394.00 14:33:08 00058527568TRLO0 LSE 316 394.00 14:41:05 00058528681TRLO0 LSE 38 394.00 14:41:05 00058528682TRLO0 LSE 157 394.00 14:41:19 00058528782TRLO0 LSE 20 394.00 14:41:19 00058528783TRLO0 LSE 454 395.00 14:42:21 00058529117TRLO0 LSE 607 395.00 14:42:21 00058529118TRLO0 LSE 471 395.00 14:42:21 00058529119TRLO0 LSE 2 395.00 14:42:21 00058529120TRLO0 LSE 322 395.00 14:43:51 00058529306TRLO0 LSE 380 395.00 14:43:51 00058529307TRLO0 LSE 87 395.00 14:43:51 00058529308TRLO0 LSE 674 395.00 14:43:51 00058529309TRLO0 LSE 1335 394.50 14:47:13 00058529753TRLO0 LSE 1335 394.00 14:52:13 00058530702TRLO0 LSE 1625 394.00 14:52:13 00058530703TRLO0 LSE 830 393.50 15:05:23 00058532589TRLO0 LSE 158 393.50 15:05:23 00058532590TRLO0 LSE 132 393.50 15:05:23 00058532591TRLO0 LSE 316 393.50 15:05:23 00058532592TRLO0 LSE 144 393.50 15:11:23 00058533339TRLO0 LSE 1316 393.50 15:11:23 00058533340TRLO0 LSE 194 393.50 15:16:48 00058533903TRLO0 LSE 384 393.50 15:16:48 00058533904TRLO0 LSE 884 393.50 15:16:48 00058533905TRLO0 LSE 905 394.50 16:02:33 00058538960TRLO0 LSE 6112 394.50 16:02:33 00058538961TRLO0 LSE 1084 395.00 16:02:34 00058538963TRLO0 LSE 4 395.00 16:02:34 00058538965TRLO0 LSE 1411 395.00 16:02:34 00058538966TRLO0 LSE 1344 394.50 16:02:53 00058539073TRLO0 LSE 222 394.50 16:02:53 00058539074TRLO0 LSE 25 394.50 16:03:01 00058539087TRLO0 LSE 1386 394.50 16:03:01 00058539088TRLO0 LSE 404 394.00 16:06:48 00058539489TRLO0 LSE 936 394.00 16:06:48 00058539490TRLO0 LSE 1380 394.00 16:06:48 00058539491TRLO0 LSE 400 394.00 16:06:48 00058539492TRLO0 LSE 1232 394.00 16:06:48 00058539493TRLO0 LSE 674 394.00 16:17:01 00058540860TRLO0 LSE 25 394.00 16:17:01 00058540861TRLO0 LSE 211 394.00 16:17:01 00058540862TRLO0 LSE 572 394.00 16:17:01 00058540863TRLO0 LSE 89 394.00 16:17:41 00058540979TRLO0 LSE 717 394.00 16:17:41 00058540980TRLO0 LSE 116 393.50 16:18:59 00058541244TRLO0 LSE 860 393.50 16:18:59 00058541245TRLO0 LSE 400 393.50 16:20:37 00058541541TRLO0 LSE 26 393.50 16:20:37 00058541542TRLO0 LSE 205 393.50 16:21:37 00058541641TRLO0 LSE 52 393.50 16:21:37 00058541642TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com