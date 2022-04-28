Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.04.2022 | 08:04
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity and Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, April 27

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star Minerals'' or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director Dealing

All Star Minerals plc (AQSE:ASMO), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that, further to the announcement on 21 April 2022, the Company has issued Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") 22,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of 0.035 pence per share ("Issue of Equity") in respect of the Exclusivity Fee consideration. The shares will be admitted to trading at 8:00 am on 28 April 2022.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.

The table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer following the Issue of Equity:

NameSharesPercentage shareholding following AdmissionWarrants
Jason Brewer143,500,0001,23.2%23,250,0003

1 81,500,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 62,000,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

3 A warrant over 3,250,000 ordinary shares is held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces the following:

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 4,489,974,743 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence, each carrying one voting right.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 4,489,974,743. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer		jason@allstarminerals.co.uk

Contact via BlytheRay, Financial PR and IR (details below)
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Ewan Leggat / Charlie Bouverat
+ 44 (0)20 3470 0470
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray		+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameJason Brewer
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameAll Star Minerals plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each


ISIN: GB00B12T7004
b.Nature of the transactionIssue of shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
PriceVolume
0.035p22,000,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price

N/A
e.Date of the transaction28 April 2022
f.Place of the transactionLondon
© 2022 PR Newswire
