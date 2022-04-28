All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity and Director Dealing

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star Minerals'' or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director Dealing

All Star Minerals plc (AQSE:ASMO), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that, further to the announcement on 21 April 2022, the Company has issued Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") 22,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of 0.035 pence per share ("Issue of Equity") in respect of the Exclusivity Fee consideration. The shares will be admitted to trading at 8:00 am on 28 April 2022.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.

The table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer following the Issue of Equity:

Name Shares Percentage shareholding following Admission Warrants Jason Brewer 143,500,0001,2 3.2% 23,250,0003

1 81,500,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 62,000,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

3 A warrant over 3,250,000 ordinary shares is held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces the following:

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 4,489,974,743 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence, each carrying one voting right.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 4,489,974,743. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

