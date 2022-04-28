All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity and Director Dealing
London, April 27
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
("All Star Minerals'' or the "Company")
Issue of Equity and Director Dealing
All Star Minerals plc (AQSE:ASMO), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that, further to the announcement on 21 April 2022, the Company has issued Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") 22,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of 0.035 pence per share ("Issue of Equity") in respect of the Exclusivity Fee consideration. The shares will be admitted to trading at 8:00 am on 28 April 2022.
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.
The table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer following the Issue of Equity:
|Name
|Shares
|Percentage shareholding following Admission
|Warrants
|Jason Brewer
|143,500,0001,2
|3.2%
|23,250,0003
1 81,500,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
2 62,000,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited
3 A warrant over 3,250,000 ordinary shares is held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces the following:
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 4,489,974,743 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence, each carrying one voting right.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 4,489,974,743. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Enquiries:
|All Star Minerals Plc
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer
|jason@allstarminerals.co.uk
Contact via BlytheRay, Financial PR and IR (details below)
|AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Broker
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Ewan Leggat / Charlie Bouverat
|+ 44 (0)20 3470 0470
|Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray
|+44 (0)20 7138 3204
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Jason Brewer
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|All Star Minerals plc
|b.
|LEI
|2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each
ISIN: GB00B12T7004
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|28 April 2022
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London