The number of solar installers in Australia offering storage solutions grew considerably in 2021 and promises to surge again this year, according to a survey by EUPD Research.From pv magazine Australia Germany's EUPD Research has released new findings from its annual survey of Australian solar installers. It focused on the preferred brands of modules, inverters and storage and looked at how companies are diversifying their offerings. EUPD Research spoke to 200 companies, in cooperation with Australian analyst SunWiz. The findings support claims from the industry about its changing direction, ...

