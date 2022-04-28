DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
Majorel Publishes Annual Report for 2021
Luxembourg, April 28, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the 'Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today publishes its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Annual Report will be available for download at 08:30hrs CEST today from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website and is also available at the registered office of the Company or by contacting ir@majorel.com
The Annual Report reflects information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was issued on March 17, 2022.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE)
Q1 2022 Trading Update May 5, 2022
Capital Markets Day, London June 9, 2022
Annual General Meeting June 20, 2022
H1 2022 Results August 30, 2022
Q3/9M Trading Update November 3, 2022
CONTACT
Media Relations: Andrew Slater, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications, media@majorel.com
