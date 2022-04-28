DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Report

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel Publishes Annual Report for 2021



28.04.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Release Majorel Publishes Annual Report for 2021 Luxembourg, April 28, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the 'Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today publishes its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Annual Report will be available for download at 08:30hrs CEST today from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website and is also available at the registered office of the Company or by contacting ir@majorel.com The Annual Report reflects information which was released in the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was issued on March 17, 2022. FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE) Q1 2022 Trading Update May 5, 2022 Capital Markets Day, London June 9, 2022 Annual General Meeting June 20, 2022 H1 2022 Results August 30, 2022 Q3/9M Trading Update November 3, 2022 ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 36 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT

Investor Relations: Insa Calsow, EVP, Investor Relations, ir@majorel.com Media Relations: Andrew Slater, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications, media@majorel.com



[1] As of March 22, 2022 [2] As of December 31, 2021

28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

