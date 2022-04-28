Regulatory News:

Press release 28 April 2022

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Conor McQuaid as Executive Vice President of Corporate Communication, Sustainability and Responsibility (S&R) and Public Affairs as of July 1st, 2022. Conor will report to Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard. He will be a member of the Executive Board and the Executive Committee, based in Paris.

This newly-created global position brings together Corporate Communication, S&R and Public Affairs for the first time within Pernod Ricard. Conor brings to this role a wealth of industry experience and expertise from working in both our markets and brand companies, as well as within Global Business Development. As a COMEX member, he has contributed to shaping Pernod Ricard's business strategy since 2015.

Conor McQuaid holds a degree in International Marketing Languages from Dublin City University and Universidad de Sevilla. He began his career with Golden Vale Group plc before joining Irish Distillers Ltd in 1998 as Regional Manager for Southern Europe. He subsequently became Regional Director for Europe in 2000 before taking up the position of International Commercial Director of Irish Distillers Ltd in July 2005. He was appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Africa in July 2011. In March 2015, Conor McQuaid was appointed Global Business Development Director before moving back to Dublin as Chairman CEO of Irish Distillers in July 2018.

