- (PLX AI) - Repsol Q1 adjusted net income EUR 1,056 million vs. estimate EUR 978 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,456 million
- • In Upstream, the adjusted net income was €731 million, €404 million higher than in the same period of 2021 mainly due to higher oil and gas prices
- • In Industrial, adjusted net income was €236 million, €163 million higher than in the same period of 2021 mainly due to the strong performance of Refining and higher results in Trading
