- (PLX AI) - Dometic Q1 EBIT SEK 812 million vs. estimate SEK 764 million.
- • Q1 EPS SEK 1.54 vs. estimate SEK 1.46
|7,870
|7,962
|09:53
|7,870
|7,970
|09:52
|Dometic Q1 Revenue SEK 7,518 Million vs. Estimate SEK 6,851 Million
Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ACUITY BRANDS INC US00508Y1029 0,13 USD 0,1193 EUR ALAMO GROUP INC US0113111076 0,18 USD 0,1652 EUR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC US0423155078 0...
|DOMETIC GROUP AB
|7,600
|+6,47 %