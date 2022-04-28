GROUPE BOGART: Good start to 2022 - Q1 2022 turnover up 14%.

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 28 April 2022

2022 has got off to a good start, with Q1 growth of 14% at current exchange rates (up 6.0% like for like), driven by a favourable comparison base and the extension of the Group's scope of consolidation.

Revenues in € million (unaudited) 2021 2022 Change Q1 turnover 48.5 55.3 +14.0% Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics[1] 8.7 10.6 +21.8% Bogart Beauty Retail[2] 39.8 44.7 +12.3% Other Q1 revenues[3] 2.9 2.5 -13.8% Total Q1 revenues 51.4 57.8 +12.5%

First quarter 2022 turnover amounted to €55.3 million, compared with €48.5 million for the same period last year, representing substantial growth of 14.0% (up 6.0% like for like). Both of the Group's businesses recorded double-digit growth, particularly the "Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics" business, which grew 21.8% in the first quarter of 2021, while the extension of the Group's scope bolstered the "Bogart Beauty Retail" business. Note that the comparison base also remains favourable, since the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by widespread administrative closures (Germany, Belgium, France and Israel).

For 2022 as a whole, the Group is confident that both of its businesses will continue to grow, as they stand to benefit from numerous innovations across all brands and from the positive effects of the extension of the scope (addition of 38 Nocibé stores since October 2021 and the 70 perfumeries of the Fann chain in Slovakia since January 2022).

Note that BOGART is anticipating strong momentum in its "Bogart Fragrances & Cosmetics" business, with the release of nearly 500 new make-up products under the April brand.

Major fragrance launches are expected for the Jacques Bogart and Carven brands. Méthode Jeanne Piaubert, Stendhal and Close combine innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The brands are committed to vegan product launches, eco-designed packaging and skincare formulas in which over 90% of ingredients are of natural origin.

While momentum is positive, BOGART remains particularly attentive to international issues, which could impact the price of raw materials and supplies, as well as energy costs, and, more indirectly, consumer purchasing power.

Next publication

H1 2022 turnover: 28 July 2022

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tél.: 0033 1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE ET COMMUNICATION

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tél.: 0033 1 53 67 36 72

Press

Manon CLAIRET

mclairet@actus.fr

Tél.: 0033 1 53 67 36 73

[1] Fragrance/Cosmetic brands division

[2] Own-brand boutiques division

[3] Income from licences and advertising rebates to brands distributed through Bogart's own networks.

