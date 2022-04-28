Biovica International: Biovica Capital Markets Day Invitation May 17, 2022

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, will host a Capital Markets Day on Tuesday May 17, 2022, from 14.00 to 16.30.

Biovica is approaching market launch of DiviTum®TKa in the US for the monitoring of metastatic breast cancer treatments. Today, DiviTum®TKa is sold to pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions for use in clinical studies. Following FDA approval expected in the third quarter 2022, the large market for patient monitoring will be available.

Some of the speakers at the Capital Markets Day:

Warren Cresswell, President Americas, will give deeper insight into the planned upcoming launch of DiviTum®TKa in the US.

Amy Williams, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, on the Clinical and Medical affairs support of the launch.

Henrik Winther, SVP Business Development, on Pharma Collaborations.

The Capital Markets Day will take place in the room Turbine at GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm on May 17, 2022, at 14.00 to 16.30. The event will also be broadcasted at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/biovica-international-cmd-2022

To participate in person please register at: https://financialhearings.com/event/44233/register/live_event

To participate online, no advance registration is needed.

Questions can be sent in advance or during the event to ir@biovica.com

Welcome!

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46-18-444 48 35

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Biovica Capital Markets Day invitation May 17, 2022

SOURCE: Biovica International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699251/Biovica-Capital-Markets-Day-Invitation-May-17-2022