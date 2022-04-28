Vervotech, a leading AI-powered accommodation data company, today announced a partnership with Otelz.com, Turkey's largest OTA. This partnership will allow Otelz.com to get standardized accommodation content through Vervotech's AI-driven mapping solutions.

Otelz.com is a Turkey-based OTA founded with a vision to provide business and leisure travelers with the most accessible and cost-effective way of discovering and booking accommodations in every corner of Turkey. The company guarantees the best price for over 4,000 properties.

Vervotech will leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to remove duplicate hotel data from multiple sources and provide accurate hotel content on Otelz's portal. Through the new alliance, Otelz will gain accurate hotel listings with an inventory coverage of 98%. This will help them drive more bookings, increase conversions, and reduce financial losses due to bad mapping.

Orkun Tekin, Chief Revenue Officer Co-founder, at Otelz.com, commented, "We believe that the best way to reach and help more online travel players and their clients is via the Vervotech platform. Our Turkish rich content and Vervotech's market-tech and customer support expertise will make our partnership a clear win-win. To have a global approach, this partnership is valuable for our path to success."

Vinod Singh, Commercial Director, Vervotech, said, "We are thrilled to work with Otelz.com, a travel industry pioneer in Turkey and middle eastern Countries. The company holds a strong foothold in Turkey, and I am confident that our mappings solutions will help them simplify hotel booking challenges. Combining our cutting-edge solutions and Otelz's market coverage, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for Otelz's customers and give them an edge over their competitors. We look forward to fostering meaningful relationships in the coming future."

About Otelz.com:

Founded in 2014 with the vision to become ''the accommodation platform of Turkey beyond." Otelz now represents the biggest hotel vacation rentals portfolio with cutting-edge technology as the biggest OTA in its region. Otelz has offices in Istanbul, Antalya, London, and Dubai.

About Vervotech:

Vervotech is an award-winning SaaS company, founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs with the vision to organize global accommodation data with 100% accuracy by leveraging AI/ML technology. Vervotech provides the most comprehensive solutions in the travel industry, including hotel mapping, room mapping, and master content.

