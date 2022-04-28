Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Xetra
28.04.22
09:54 Uhr
62,77 Euro
+0,07
+0,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,7562,7710:10
62,7762,7810:06
ACCESSWIRE
28.04.2022 | 08:56
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International: BioInvent Receives Milestone Payment from Bayer/Hope Medicine Licensing Agreement

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden - April 28, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, announces that it receives a milestone payment following clinical progression of an out-licensed antibody.

BioInvent receives EUR 500,000 following the enrollment of the first patient in a Phase 2 trial of HMI-115 for the treatment of endometriosis in pre-menopausal women. HMI-115 is an anti-prolactin receptor antibody discovered using BioInvent's n-CoDeR phage display antibody technology. Originally licensed to Bayer Healthcare as part of a multi-product antibody deal in 2008, Bayer assigned the product license to Shanghai-headquartered Hope Medicine in April 2019. In addition to the Phase 2 trial in endometriosis, Hope Medicine has also received FDA approval of a second IND application for the evaluation of HMI-115 in androgen alopecia.

Several therapeutic antibodies discovered using BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR and F.I.R.S.T screening platform are in development by BioInvent's collaborators, which entitles BioInvent to significant development milestone payments as well as royalties on potential future sales. Currently, six of BioInvent's out-licensed therapeutic product candidates are in clinical development.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent receives milestone payment from Bayer/Hope Medicine licensing agreement

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699253/BioInvent-Receives-Milestone-Payment-from-BayerHope-Medicine-Licensing-Agreement

BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.