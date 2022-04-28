Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 28 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Managers' transactions

Incap Corporation: Managers' transactions - Päivi Jokinen

Incap Corporation has received the following notification:

Incap Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokinen, Päivi Irmeli

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Incap Oyj

LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20220427160101_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006407

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 64.20 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 300 Volume weighted average price: 64.20 EUR

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.