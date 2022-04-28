Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 28 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)
Managers' transactions
Incap Corporation: Managers' transactions - Päivi Jokinen
Incap Corporation has received the following notification:
Incap Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokinen, Päivi Irmeli
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Incap Oyj
LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20220427160101_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006407
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 64.20 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 300 Volume weighted average price: 64.20 EUR
INCAP CORPORATION
For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.