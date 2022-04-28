European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce it has been named Securitization Data Provider of the Year at the 2022 Global Capital European Securitization Awards in London.

The award ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements in European structured finance and winners are selected by popular vote from the public.

"Winning this award in the year of EDW's 10th anniversary is a great honour and is testament to the level of trust and recognition our dedicated team has earned within the European securitisation market since the company's inception in 2012," says EDW CEO, Dr. Christian Thun.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European DataWarehouse stated: "Established as part of the implementation of the European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative 10 years ago, EDW has developed into much more than just a data repository. The company acts as a thought leader on various topics affecting the securitization industry and provides a level of support to the market that is second to none."

It is the second time in four years that EDW has won the prestigious Securitization Data Provider of the Year award, having also been awarded the honour in 2019.

The win follows a successful year for EDW, which was registered in June 2021 as an EU Securitisation Repository under the European Securities and Markets Authority and in January 2022 as a UK Securitisation Repository under the Financial Conduct Authority.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

